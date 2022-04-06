https://sputniknews.com/20220406/trump-prompts-buzz-after-saying-he-didnt-win-2020-election-1094527045.html

Trump Prompts Buzz After Saying He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election

Trump Prompts Buzz After Saying He 'Didn't Win' 2020 Election

Former US President Donald Trump famously challenged Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, claiming that it was a massive "election fraud"... 06.04.2022

Former president Donald Trump appeared to make a confession that had eyebrows shooting up as he admitted that he did not in fact win the 2020 presidential election.This remark does not quite accord with Trump's claims of "election fraud", even though the former president called the 2020 vote "rigged and lost" later in the interview. Last week, Trump reiterated the claim that he was the 2020 victor during his rally in Michigan, saying that his team "won by a lot, not just a little".The sudden step away from the "election fraud" claims prompted some excitement on Twitter, with people suggesting that Trump might have changed his rhetoric because he fears a possible indictment that may follow the House Select Committee's investigation into the Capitol Riot. Trump's apparent concession comes shortly after his daughter and ex-senior adviser, Ivanka, decided to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which the former president was accused of instigating. He denied any wrongdoing and blasted the investigation by the "Unselect Committee", as he put it, as a witch hunt.The January 6 panel said its goal is to determine the course of events that led to the Capitol riot and clarify whether Trump's actions at the time are enough to prosecute him.

