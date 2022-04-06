https://sputniknews.com/20220406/trans-rights-row-bojo-believes-biological-men-should-not-compete-in-female-sports-1094530415.html

Trans Rights Row: BoJo Believes Biological Men Should Not Compete in Female Sports

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expanded on his views about trans rights during his visit to a hospital in Welwyn Garden City, concentrating particularly on trans sports and trans kids.He then pledged that the UK will ban gay conversion therapy - a practice he described as "utterly abhorrent". But when it comes to trans rights, the prime minister added, the issue is far more complex.After saying that he believes women should have single-sex spaces, the prime minister was quick to note that his remarks did not mean he was "not immensely sympathetic to people who want to transition."His remarks come shortly after the UK's Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued new guidelines that proposed excluding trans people from single-sex services in case there are "justifiable and proportionate" reasons. Among the single-sex services listed by EHRC were sport clubs, hospital wards, refugee shelters etc.Warmly welcomed by women rights activists, the guidelines received criticism from those believing that the new recommendations could lead to violation of the 2010 Equality Act, ultimately leading to more confusion.The prime minister also appeared to fuel the already existing division among the Tories when it comes to trans rights and conversion therapy. Although the majority of conservatives believe that gay conversion therapy should be banned, there are disagreements regarding trans people.Deputy chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers, William Wragg, argues that he sees "no reason" why trans people should be excluded from potential legislation banning conversion therapy. A trans Tory MP, Jamie Wallis, agreed, saying that "it is wrong to exclude protections for a whole group of people from a practice described as 'abhorrent'."

