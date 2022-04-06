https://sputniknews.com/20220406/top-us-general-warns-of-increasing-potential-for-significant-international-conflict-1094526160.html

Top US General Warns of Increasing Potential for 'Significant International Conflict'

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has warned of a more unstable modern-day world, something that he claimed increases the chances of a full-fledged international conflict.During testimony on the defence budget before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, the top US military officer argued that his country is "now facing two global powers: China and Russia, each with significant military capabilities both who intend to fundamentally change the rules-based current global order".Milley went on by claiming that the US "needs to pursue a clear-eyed strategy of maintaining the peace through unambiguous capability of strength relative to the People's Republic of China and Russia".He also gave his thoughts on Russia's ongoing special operation in Ukraine, which the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff described as "an invasion".In particular, when asked how long the military standoff in Ukraine might last, Milley said he thought this would be "a very protracted conflict".Additionally, he undercut previous claims by Republicans that POTUS could have effectively deterred Vladimir Putin from launching the special operation in Ukraine, saying that any major pressure on the Russian president could have resulted in hostilities between Moscow and Washington.Russia's Special Op in Ukraine Russia's special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine was ordered by President Vladimir Putin on 24 February, with the Russian Defence Ministry stressing that only the country's military infrastructure would be targeted with high-precision weapons. The operation was launched following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics which saw weeks of intensifying shelling by the Ukrainian Army.The Biden administration has already supplied millions of dollars in weapons to Ukraine's military, but POTUS recently scrapped a Polish proposal to transfer 28 Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine as part of American aid. The US president made it clear that Washington's facilitation of the transaction could trigger World War III.

