The West Strides Into Conflict Over Ukrainian Propaganda

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the French perspective on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Elon Musk’s... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

The West Strides Into War Over Ukrainian Propaganda On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the French perspective on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, Elon Musk’s billion dollar bid to turn Twitter into a haven for free speech, and California trying out a new universal income program as infrastructure crumbles.

Guests:Gerald Olivier - Journalist | The West Strides Into War Over Ukrainian PropagandaEd Martin - Political Commentator | Elon Musk’s Billion Dollar Bid to Reform TwitterManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor | California on a VentilatorIn the first hour, Gerald Olivier joined the show to talk about France’s Macron challenging the EU to ban Russian fuel, the French perspective on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and debate whether the West is striding into World War III based on a lie.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on Elon Musk’s billion dollar bid to turn Twitter into a haven for free speech, the Tesla billionaire’s new position on Twitter’s board, and Hunter Biden’s luxurious Secret Service detail at a $30,000/month beach house.In the third hour, Manila Chan joined the conversation to talk about America’s crumbling infrastructure as cost of living rises and politicians get richer, California’s trial of a new universal basic income scheme, and Andrew Cuomo fighting for redemption after resigning in disgrace as Governor of New York.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

