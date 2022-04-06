https://sputniknews.com/20220406/russian-veteran-politician-vladimir-zhirinovsky-dies-aged-75-1094522259.html

Veteran Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky Dies Aged 75

Veteran Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky Dies Aged 75

Zhirinovsky was the founder and, for several decades, head of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, and was elected to parliament in 1993. 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

One of Russia's most prominent MPs, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has died at the age of 75, the Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said. The legislators honoured his memory with a minute of silence.Zhirinovsky was born in Kazakhstan in 1946, and received several degrees, graduating in the Turkish language and Law from Moscow State University.

