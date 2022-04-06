https://sputniknews.com/20220406/russian-veteran-politician-vladimir-zhirinovsky-dies-aged-75-1094522259.html
Veteran Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky Dies Aged 75
Veteran Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky Dies Aged 75
Zhirinovsky was the founder and, for several decades, head of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, and was elected to parliament in 1993. 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T10:15+0000
2022-04-06T10:15+0000
2022-04-06T10:36+0000
russia
vladimir zhirinovksy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080508350_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_f61fd7283d5c7e76a2b49084e3a30708.jpg
One of Russia's most prominent MPs, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has died at the age of 75, the Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said. The legislators honoured his memory with a minute of silence.Zhirinovsky was born in Kazakhstan in 1946, and received several degrees, graduating in the Turkish language and Law from Moscow State University.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080508350_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39f80747442696b10ee73e62bc808ecc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, vladimir zhirinovksy
Veteran Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky Dies Aged 75
10:15 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 06.04.2022)
Zhirinovsky was the founder and, for several decades, head of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, and was elected to parliament in 1993.
One of Russia's most prominent MPs, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, has died at the age of 75, the Speaker of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, has said. The legislators honoured his memory with a minute of silence.
Zhirinovsky was born in Kazakhstan in 1946, and received several degrees, graduating in the Turkish language and Law from Moscow State University.