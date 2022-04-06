https://sputniknews.com/20220406/psaki-president-biden-has-not-spoken-to-his-son-about-his-foreign-business-connections-1094537662.html

Psaki: President Biden Has Not Spoken to His Son About His Foreign Business Connections

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the administration is sticking to its assertion that President Joe Biden never spoke to his son Hunter Biden about his overseas business deals.In 2019, then former Vice President Biden claimed that he never talked to his son about his business dealings. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki if the administration stands by that claim after several stories over the past few weeks have brought Hunter Biden’s finances back into public view.“Yes,” Psaki replied.A Delaware attorney general has been looking into Hunter Biden’s finances since 2018 for possible tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying crimes, according to CNN and other outlets.Multiple stories over the past weeks have added additional fuel to the fire that started when The New York Post published emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop shortly before the 2020 election.According to a report in The Washington Post, a Chinese energy company paid $4.8 million to companies controlled by the first son and his uncle Jim Biden. A 2017 email from James Gilliar said that “the big guy” would get a 10 percent equity stake in a company jointly created by Hunter Biden, his business partners and CEFC China Energy Co.Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of Hunter Biden, claimed in 2020 he “directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden.” Bobulinski later claimed that “the big guy” was a reference to Joe Biden.Recently, The New York Times and other mainstream outlets confirmed the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop as authentic. Previously, most outlets declined to validate the laptop’s authenticity, proposing –without evidence– that it may have been Russian propaganda.Psaki was also asked if she thought a special counsel should be appointed to probe Hunter Biden. She indicated that she does not think that is necessary, citing the independence of the Department of Justice.President Biden has previously said that he is confident that his son did not break any laws. At the present time, Hunter Biden has not been charged with any crimes.

