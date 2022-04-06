https://sputniknews.com/20220406/prosecutors-decline-to-charge-police-officer-who-killed-amir-locke-in-no-knock-raid-1094535703.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year old Black man Amir Locke in February while executing a warrant at an... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

"Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota's use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman," the statement said. "Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke."Though no charges will be filed by those offices, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and County Attorney Michael Freeman said in their statement that Locke, 22, – who was sleeping when officers burst into the apartment and reached for a gun he was legally allowed to own – is still a victim. Locke was not named in the search warrant and had no criminal record.According to his father Andre Locke, Amir was mentored by his family, which has a law enforcement background. He was startled by the officers after being woken up during the raid, and did what any reasonable person would do to protect themselves, Andre said.

