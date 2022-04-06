https://sputniknews.com/20220406/prince-charles-reportedly-asked-sex-pest-jimmy-savile-to-fix-royal-familys-image-1094524408.html
Prince Charles Reportedly Asked 'Sex Pest' Jimmy Savile to Fix Royal Family's Image
Prince Charles Reportedly Asked 'Sex Pest' Jimmy Savile to Fix Royal Family's Image
After the death of one of Britain's favourite celebrities, hundreds of people raised their voice accusing Jimmy Savile of sexual abuse, revealing decades of... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T13:12+0000
2022-04-06T13:12+0000
2022-04-06T13:12+0000
uk
jimmy savile
prince charles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083396225_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_530e5fb001c3b34dd27a88c69af83cfb.jpg
Prince Charles asked none other than Jimmy Savile to help the Royal family in building its image, a new Netflix documentary suggests. According to 'Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Part 1', which is premiering on the online streaming platform, back in the Eighties the Prince of Wales wrote several letters asking Savile's advice, and this correspondence is being aired publicly in the documentary for the first time.Back then, Savile was known for his philanthropic fundraising activities, and allegations of his predatory sexual abuse had not been made known to the public, so Prince Charles is said to have believed that Savile could help Buckingham Palace after several PR blunders involving Prince Andrew, such as his visit to the site of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.Numerous notes suggest that over the course of decades Savile - whose TV show Jim'll Fix It, was famous for achieving the seemingly impossible - became a sort of unofficial adviser to Prince Charles. According to a letter dated 27 January 1989, Prince Charles even showed Savile's memo to his father Prince Philip, who then directed it to the Queen. In separate notes, he thanked Savile for helping with his speech, and offered to introduce his to his sister-in-law - Sarah, Duchess of York.Savile, who enjoyed nationwide popularity, died in 2011, just two days before turning 85. Allegations of his being a sex offender and paedophile were circulating during his lifetime but were largely ignored. However, after his death, hundreds of accusations emerged, and according to the authorities, up to 300 potential victims testified against him, suggesting he was responsible for sex attacks on a slew of vulnerable victims aged between 5 and 75.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083396225_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e8744e1c785211fe5126d13a93441b0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
uk, jimmy savile, prince charles
Prince Charles Reportedly Asked 'Sex Pest' Jimmy Savile to Fix Royal Family's Image
After the death of one of Britain's favourite celebrities, hundreds of people raised their voice accusing Jimmy Savile of sexual abuse, revealing decades of vicious attacks. This ignited a nationwide scandal, as previously allegations against him had been ignored or suppressed.
Prince Charles asked none other than Jimmy Savile to help the Royal family in building its image, a new Netflix documentary suggests. According to 'Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Part 1', which is premiering on the online streaming platform, back in the Eighties the Prince of Wales wrote several letters asking Savile's
advice, and this correspondence is being aired publicly in the documentary for the first time.
Back then, Savile was known for his philanthropic fundraising activities, and allegations of his predatory sexual abuse had not been made known to the public, so Prince Charles is said to have believed that Savile could help Buckingham Palace after several PR blunders involving Prince Andrew, such as his visit to the site of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.
"Perhaps I am wrong, but you are the bloke who knows what’s going on... What I really need is a list of suggestions from you. I so want to get to parts of the country that others don't get to reach," Prince Charles wrote in one of the letters, according to the show.
Numerous notes suggest that over the course of decades Savile - whose TV show Jim'll Fix It, was famous for achieving the seemingly impossible - became a sort of unofficial adviser to Prince Charles.
"Jimmy Savile wrote this dossier, quite an in-depth document of advice, on how the Queen should behave and how members of the royal family should not be in competition with each other," the director of the documentary, Rowan Deacon, stated.
According to a letter dated 27 January 1989, Prince Charles even showed Savile's memo to his father Prince Philip, who then directed it to the Queen. In separate notes, he thanked Savile for helping with his speech, and offered to introduce his to his sister-in-law - Sarah, Duchess of York.
Savile, who enjoyed nationwide popularity, died in 2011, just two days before turning 85. Allegations of his being a sex offender
and paedophile were circulating during his lifetime but were largely ignored. However, after his death, hundreds of accusations emerged, and according to the authorities, up to 300 potential victims testified against him, suggesting he was responsible for sex attacks on a slew of vulnerable victims aged between 5 and 75.