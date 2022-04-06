Prince Charles Reportedly Asked 'Sex Pest' Jimmy Savile to Fix Royal Family's Image

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/prince-charles-reportedly-asked-sex-pest-jimmy-savile-to-fix-royal-familys-image-1094524408.html

After the death of one of Britain's favourite celebrities, hundreds of people raised their voice accusing Jimmy Savile of sexual abuse, revealing decades of... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Prince Charles asked none other than Jimmy Savile to help the Royal family in building its image, a new Netflix documentary suggests. According to 'Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story Part 1', which is premiering on the online streaming platform, back in the Eighties the Prince of Wales wrote several letters asking Savile's advice, and this correspondence is being aired publicly in the documentary for the first time.Back then, Savile was known for his philanthropic fundraising activities, and allegations of his predatory sexual abuse had not been made known to the public, so Prince Charles is said to have believed that Savile could help Buckingham Palace after several PR blunders involving Prince Andrew, such as his visit to the site of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.Numerous notes suggest that over the course of decades Savile - whose TV show Jim'll Fix It, was famous for achieving the seemingly impossible - became a sort of unofficial adviser to Prince Charles. According to a letter dated 27 January 1989, Prince Charles even showed Savile's memo to his father Prince Philip, who then directed it to the Queen. In separate notes, he thanked Savile for helping with his speech, and offered to introduce his to his sister-in-law - Sarah, Duchess of York.Savile, who enjoyed nationwide popularity, died in 2011, just two days before turning 85. Allegations of his being a sex offender and paedophile were circulating during his lifetime but were largely ignored. However, after his death, hundreds of accusations emerged, and according to the authorities, up to 300 potential victims testified against him, suggesting he was responsible for sex attacks on a slew of vulnerable victims aged between 5 and 75.

