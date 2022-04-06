https://sputniknews.com/20220406/polands-readiness-to-host-us-nuclear-weapons-would-be-serious-threat-to-russia---kremlin-spokesman-1094528746.html
Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman
Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman
Poland would be open to hosting US nuclear weapons and would welcome a 50 percent increase in the number of American troops in Europe, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the country's ruling party, said over the weekend.
If Poland were to have nuclear weapons on its soil, it would be a serious threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.His comment came just days after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Warsaw would be open to having nuclear weapons stationed in the country, though this is not something currently under consideration. Kaczynski, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, mentioned that Poland would be "pleased" if the US boosted its presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers to 150,000."Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; ie, on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland," he added.
Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman
15:23 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 06.04.2022)
Poland would be open to hosting US nuclear weapons and would welcome a 50 percent increase in the number of American troops in Europe, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the country's ruling party, said over the weekend.
If Poland were to have nuclear weapons on its soil, it would be a serious threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
His comment came just days after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Warsaw would be open to having nuclear weapons stationed in the country, though this is not something currently under consideration.
"If the US were to ask us to host nuclear weapons in Poland, we would be open to this option. Such a step would enhance deterrence against Moscow," he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Kaczynski, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, mentioned that Poland would be "pleased" if the US boosted its presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers to 150,000.
"Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; ie, on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland," he added.