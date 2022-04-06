https://sputniknews.com/20220406/polands-readiness-to-host-us-nuclear-weapons-would-be-serious-threat-to-russia---kremlin-spokesman-1094528746.html

Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

Poland would be open to hosting US nuclear weapons and would welcome a 50 percent increase in the number of American troops in Europe, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T15:23+0000

2022-04-06T15:23+0000

2022-04-06T15:33+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

If Poland were to have nuclear weapons on its soil, it would be a serious threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.His comment came just days after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Warsaw would be open to having nuclear weapons stationed in the country, though this is not something currently under consideration. Kaczynski, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, mentioned that Poland would be "pleased" if the US boosted its presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers to 150,000."Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; ie, on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland," he added.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world