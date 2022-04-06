Poland's Readiness to Host US Nuclear Weapons Would be Serious Threat to Russia - Kremlin Spokesman

International
BREAKING NEWS: Peskov Not Ruling Out Cutting Diplomatic Ties With West if Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Continues
If Poland were to have nuclear weapons on its soil, it would be a serious threat to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.His comment came just days after Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, Warsaw would be open to having nuclear weapons stationed in the country, though this is not something currently under consideration. Kaczynski, who is also the country's deputy prime minister, mentioned that Poland would be "pleased" if the US boosted its presence in Europe from the current 100,000 soldiers to 150,000."Of these, 75,000 soldiers should be stationed on the eastern flank; ie, on the border with Russia; 50,000 soldiers in the Baltic states and Poland," he added.
15:23 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 15:33 GMT 06.04.2022)
