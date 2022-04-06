https://sputniknews.com/20220406/peskov-not-ruling-out-cutting-diplomatic-ties-with-west-if-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-continues-1094528543.html

Peskov Not Ruling Out Cutting Diplomatic Ties With West if Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Continues

Over the week, a handful of countries in the West have expelled Russian diplomats, including Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Spain. Furthermore, the... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Moscow does not rule out severing diplomatic ties with Western countries if the expulsion of Russian diplomats continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

