Peruvian President Lifts Curfew in Capital Amid Protests
© REUTERS / ALESSANDRO CINQUEA demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo after he had issued a curfew mandate which was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru April 5, 2022.
LIMA (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has lifted a curfew imposed due to protests in the country's capital, Lima, caused by rising fuel prices.
"I must say that from now on we intend to lift restrictions on movement," Castillo said, speaking at a meeting of Congress.
The Interior Ministry urged citizens to protest peacefully, without violence or disruption of public order.
On Tuesday, Peruvians protesting against the government over rising fuel prices tried to break into the country's Congress building.
🇵🇪 Peru’s leader declared a curfew in the capital Lima on Tuesday to stem violent protests against inflation that have intensified in recent days, leading to clashes with police, temporary food shortages and supply-chain disruptions. pic.twitter.com/J2cOfev8Ew— PiQ (@PriapusIQ) April 5, 2022
The cost of gasoline and diesel fuel in the world has recently been breaking records due to rising world oil prices amid sanctions against Russia and the desire of a number of Western countries to refuse to purchase Russian oil. In Peru, there was a strike of transport workers who demanded that fuel prices not be allowed to rise, and protests broke out in the country. Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital.