Peruvian President Lifts Curfew in Capital Amid Protests
LIMA (Sputnik) - Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has lifted a curfew imposed due to protests in the country's capital, Lima, caused by rising fuel prices. 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
"I must say that from now on we intend to lift restrictions on movement," Castillo said, speaking at a meeting of Congress.The Interior Ministry urged citizens to protest peacefully, without violence or disruption of public order.On Tuesday, Peruvians protesting against the government over rising fuel prices tried to break into the country's Congress building.The cost of gasoline and diesel fuel in the world has recently been breaking records due to rising world oil prices amid sanctions against Russia and the desire of a number of Western countries to refuse to purchase Russian oil. In Peru, there was a strike of transport workers who demanded that fuel prices not be allowed to rise, and protests broke out in the country. Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital.
mass protests, lima, peru, curfew, fuel prices, congress

Peruvian President Lifts Curfew in Capital Amid Protests

00:16 GMT 06.04.2022
A demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister during a protest against Peru's President Pedro Castillo after he had issued a curfew mandate which was lifted following widespread defiance on the streets, as protests spiraled against rising fuel and fertilizer prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict, in Lima, Peru April 5, 2022.
