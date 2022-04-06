International
Peace Talks Stalled After Bucha Provocation
Peace Talks Stalled After Bucha Provocation
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including EU placing more sanctions on Russia, and Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter.
Peace Talks Stalled After Bucha Provocation
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including EU placing more sanctions on Russia, and Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter.
GUESTSMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Franchise Restaurants in Russia, Inflation in Europe, and Information Wars in UkraineDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Impeachment for Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sarah Palin in CongressIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about inflation in Russia, decoupling of economic relations between Russia &amp; America, and rubles. Mark spoke about the economic burden for Europeans and how sanctions affect Russia long-term. Mark discussed the NATO countries sanctioned by the US and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about President Biden's expected impeachment, 2022 midterms, and advancements in China. Daniel discussed America's foreign policy and America's history of hostility towards Russia. Daniel spoke about the global hegemony and Russia's awareness of America's plan.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
us, the backstory, nato, hungary, russia, covid-19, impeachment, аудио, radio, george soros

Peace Talks Stalled After Bucha Provocation

09:21 GMT 06.04.2022
Peace Talks Stalled After Bucha Provocation
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including EU placing more sanctions on Russia, and Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter.
GUESTS
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Franchise Restaurants in Russia, Inflation in Europe, and Information Wars in Ukraine
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Impeachment for Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sarah Palin in Congress
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Mark Sleboda about inflation in Russia, decoupling of economic relations between Russia & America, and rubles. Mark spoke about the economic burden for Europeans and how sanctions affect Russia long-term. Mark discussed the NATO countries sanctioned by the US and
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Daniel Lazare about President Biden's expected impeachment, 2022 midterms, and advancements in China. Daniel discussed America's foreign policy and America's history of hostility towards Russia. Daniel spoke about the global hegemony and Russia's awareness of America's plan.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
