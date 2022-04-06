https://sputniknews.com/20220406/panamanian-firm-wrote-code-to-collect-users-data-for-us-cybersecurity-agencies---reports-1094536903.html

Panamanian Firm Wrote Code to Collect Users’ Data for US Cybersecurity Agencies - Reports

Panamanian Firm Wrote Code to Collect Users’ Data for US Cybersecurity Agencies - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Panamanian company, Measurement Systems S. de R.L. has been developing code to collect users’ data for a defense contractor in... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T22:47+0000

2022-04-06T22:47+0000

2022-04-06T22:47+0000

cybersecurity

us

panama

defense firm

private data

apps

android

contractor

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/05/1083536706_0:149:3115:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_c96ca1f551598c381f443e0e1d04c324.jpg

Measurement Systems wrote code that was incorporated into predominantly Android apps that ran on millions of devices, the report said. The hidden software was discovered in several Muslim prayer apps, a highway-speed-trap detection app, a QR-code reading app, and others.Google removed apps that contained Measurement Systems software from the Google Play Store on March 25 but they can be relisted after the harmful software is removed, according to the report.The internet domain of Measurement Systems was registered in 2013 by the Virginia-based company named Vostrom that is a contractor for the US government through a subsidiary, Packet Forensics LLC, the report said.The Panamanian company refutes all allegations that it has collected users’ data by means of inserting its software into a host of applications and refused to answer questions about why their domain was registered by Vostrom, according to the report.The newspaper also found that Measurement Systems paid between $100 and $10,000 per month to those developers who agreed to include its software code in their mobile apps and promised that the code collects "non-personal information about app users."

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/apple-meta-provided-user-data-to-hackers-posing-as-law-enforcement-officials---reports-1094340223.html

panama

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

cybersecurity, us, panama, defense firm, private data, apps, android, contractor