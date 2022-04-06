https://sputniknews.com/20220406/one-syrian-serviceman-killed-in-shelling-attack-in-idlib-province-1094537051.html
One Syrian Serviceman Killed in Shelling Attack in Idlib Province
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian serviceman was killed in a shelling attack by Jabhat al-Nusra* in the Idlib province in Syria in the past day, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.
"In the province of Idlib, an artillery attack by terrorists... on the positions of government troops... killed a Syrian serviceman," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.
He said two shelling attacks from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours: one in Idlib, the other in Latakia province.
The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.
*Jabhat al-Nusra (also known as Al-Nusra Front, Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, or al-Qaeda in Syria) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other states