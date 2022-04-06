https://sputniknews.com/20220406/nato-to-build-new-centre-for-quantum-technology-in-denmark-1094517861.html

NATO to Build New Centre for Quantum Technology in Denmark

The development of quantum computers is part of an international race for supercomputers and is poised to change everything from weather forecasts to military... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

NATO has chosen to launch a new centre for the development of quantum technology in the Danish capital, Copenhagen.The idea behind the centre, which will be part of the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, named after the Danish physicist who was among the pioneers in quantum mechanics, is to develop and test new multi-use technology to boost green transition, navigation, research, and defence. The Technical University of Denmark, Aarhus University, and the Danish National Metrology Institute are also expected to contribute.According to Danish Defence Minister Morten Bodskov, the development of quantum technology will bring major security policy changes for Denmark and NATO.Quantum computers will be much faster than ordinary ones and will be able to fundamentally change calculations and modelling, which will play a key role for military development, according to Danish Radio tech expert Henrik Moltke. Among other things, it will both boost encryption and secure communication and allow for codes to be broken.He cited an ongoing computer race between superpowers, drawing parallels with World War II. "It is like during World War II, where the British managed to break the German codes with the Enigma machine", Moltke said.While the technology is expected to have a major effect on research that processes large amounts of data, including genome sequencing, weather forecasts, vaccine development, and green transition, according to Moltke, it will above all give a military edge on the battlefield, providing more information about enemy troops and their movements."And if you can figure out where the opponent is going to hit you, you can better defend yourself", Moltke said.

