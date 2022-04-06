International
China Says US Must Stop Imposing Sanctions to Help Resolve Ukraine Conflict
Liverpool Triumphs Over Benfica in UEFA Champions League
Liverpool Triumphs Over Benfica in UEFA Champions League
Liverpool are on a spectacular winning streak, winning 18 games in a row across competitions, while they are yet to lose this year. According to many experts...
On Tuesday night, Liverpool made history with their 3-1 triumph over Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinal away leg at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.The victory over the Portuguese side was Liverpool's eighth consecutive away win in all competitions, their best ever run in such games.Remarkably, the Reds have hit the net 16 times during their undefeated streak, but have only conceded two goals in the said period.Jurgen Klopp's men have also registered five wins in succession in the Champions League for the first time in their history.Liverpool had accomplished a similar feat back in 1984 when the tournament was known as the European Cup before it was rebranded the Champions League in 1991.What's more, the Merseysiders finally ended their misery against Benfica in Europe's premier club tournament as they completed their first win over them since 1984. They had lost their last three encounters against the Eagles before winning on Tuesday.With the Reds winning in Lisbon, they are now the hot favourites to secure a semifinal berth in the prestigious continental competition as the next match of the tie will be played at their fortress Anfield next week.On the other hand, Liverpool's German coach will now be completely focused on their upcoming blockbuster clash against Man City on 10 April.Considering that only 1 point separates the two sides atop the Premier League table, the match could easily be termed the decider for the tournament.In case Klopp's team succeeds in winning the crucial clash this Sunday, they would become the prime contenders to claim their second Premier League title under him, after having lifted the trophy in 2020.
Liverpool are on a spectacular winning streak, winning 18 games in a row across competitions, while they are yet to lose this year. According to many experts, they are on course to achieve a historic quadruple of the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League, and the Carabao Cup.
On Tuesday night, Liverpool made history with their 3-1 triumph over Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinal away leg at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz.

The victory over the Portuguese side was Liverpool's eighth consecutive away win in all competitions, their best ever run in such games.

Remarkably, the Reds have hit the net 16 times during their undefeated streak, but have only conceded two goals in the said period.
Jurgen Klopp's men have also registered five wins in succession in the Champions League for the first time in their history.
Liverpool had accomplished a similar feat back in 1984 when the tournament was known as the European Cup before it was rebranded the Champions League in 1991.

What's more, the Merseysiders finally ended their misery against Benfica in Europe's premier club tournament as they completed their first win over them since 1984. They had lost their last three encounters against the Eagles before winning on Tuesday.

With the Reds winning in Lisbon, they are now the hot favourites to secure a semifinal berth in the prestigious continental competition as the next match of the tie will be played at their fortress Anfield next week.

On the other hand, Liverpool's German coach will now be completely focused on their upcoming blockbuster clash against Man City on 10 April.

Considering that only 1 point separates the two sides atop the Premier League table, the match could easily be termed the decider for the tournament.

In case Klopp's team succeeds in winning the crucial clash this Sunday, they would become the prime contenders to claim their second Premier League title under him, after having lifted the trophy in 2020.
