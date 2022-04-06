LIVE UPDATES: US Confirms No Intention to Send Troops to Ukraine to Fight Russian Soldiers

Earlier on Wednesday, the US slapped new sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian banks and politicians and banning new investments into the country.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy the country.
