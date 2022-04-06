International
LIVE UPDATES: US Confirms No Intention to Send Troops to Ukraine to Fight Russian Soldiers
LIVE UPDATES: US Confirms No Intention to Send Troops to Ukraine to Fight Russian Soldiers
Previously, however, the US has approved additional military aid for Ukraine, while the Russian military warned that the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
updates, ukraine, russia, special operation
Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of an armoured vehicle with the symbol Z painted on its side in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: US Confirms No Intention to Send Troops to Ukraine to Fight Russian Soldiers

20:06 GMT 06.04.2022
Previously, however, the US has approved additional military aid for Ukraine, while the Russian military warned that the supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine by Western states is a mistake, which increases casualties.
Earlier on Wednesday, the US slapped new sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian banks and politicians and banning new investments into the country.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy the country.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
New firstOld first
21:15 GMT 06.04.2022
New York Times Verifies Footage Showing Ukrainian Forces Shooting Dead Wounded Russian Soldier
Ukrainian soldiers are pictured on their military vehicle in Kyiv region, Ukraine April 2, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
NYT Verifies Video Showing Ukrainian Troops Killing Russian POWs Near Bucha
21:09 GMT
20:52 GMT 06.04.2022
Russian Watchdog Urges Google to Drop Restrictions Against Foreign Ministry Briefing
"Roskomnadzor demanded that the American company Google LLC, the owner of the Internet service YouTube, remove the restrictions imposed by the administration of the video hosting site on the video of the briefing of Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova and explain the reason for their introduction," the agency said in a statement.

Roskomnadzor also noted that by blocking this video the YouTube administration hampers the distribution of information and free access to it. According to the agency, the platform deliberately discriminates against Russian users and restricts their access to the official information provided by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
20:30 GMT 06.04.2022
Russia Reserves Right of Reciprocal Staff Cuts at Slovenian Embassy - Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the decision of Slovenia to reduce the number of diplomatic staff in the Russian embassy in Ljubljana as an unfriendly act and reserves the right to reciprocate, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"We regard these steps as extremely irresponsible and unfriendly… Clearly, these steps are designed to systematically destroy Russian-Slovenian relations, which turn 30 this year," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia may introduce reciprocal measures against Slovenian diplomats in the light of this decision.

"We reserve the right to take political and diplomatic measures in response, such as limiting the total number of staff of the Embassy of Slovenia in Moscow, including local staff, among them citizens of Russia and third countries. Such precedents are known to exist," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Slovenian Foreign Ministry informed Russian Ambassador Timur Eyvazov about its decision to reduce the number of the Russian embassy employees. Slovenia will expel 35 Russian diplomats, AFP reported, citing sources close to the country's foreign ministry.
20:07 GMT 06.04.2022
US Not Planning to Boycott G20 Summit, Will Only Skip Ministerials if Russia Attends
"They have later clarified [Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen] she was referencing at the ministerial level and more specific meetings," Psaki said clarifying Yellen's remarks earlier in the day that the United States would boycott the G20 summit if Russia attends. "[I]t wasn't an indication of plans for us to boycott or not attend."
20:07 GMT 06.04.2022
US Minimizes Costs of Russia Sanctions for Itself, But Some Areas to Suffer - White House
"As we have made decisions about putting sanctions in place, we continue to do that through the prism of maximizing impact on Russian economy, while minimizing impact on the West and the United States. Obviously there are areas where there has been an impact, including on the price of gas," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.
