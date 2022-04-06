LIVE UPDATES: Russia Supplied 8,500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargoes to Ukraine - MoD

The new round of US sanctions to be announced against Russia later this week will target government officials, financial institutions and state-owned enterprises, the White House said Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, Washington authorized the State Department to provide $100 million in additional defense aid to Ukraine. The supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine is a mistake, it increases casualties, but does not affect the outcome of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, the Russian military has said.
Russia launched a military operation last month with the stated goal of putting an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy the country.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
02:33 GMT 06.04.2022
US Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine to Include Javelin Systems - Pentagon
"Today, the Biden Administration authorized an additional Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $100 million to meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine and they have been using so effectively to defend their country. This is the sixth drawdown of equipment from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," Kirby said.
"Combined with $300 million in military assistance announced by the Department April 1, this brings the total U.S. security assistance commitment to Ukraine to more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of the Biden Administration and more than $1.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion on February 24," he said.
02:32 GMT 06.04.2022
Russia Supplied 8,500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargoes to Ukraine - Defense Ministry
"Starting from March 2, the Russian Federation has already delivered 8,541.3 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Ukraine, carried out 757 humanitarian actions, including seven in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Kherson Region over the past day, during which 449 tonnes of essentials, medicines and food were handed over to the civilian population," Col. Gen. Mizintsev said.
According to him, today three humanitarian events are being held in the Nikolayev and Kherson regions, during which 130 tonnes of essentials and food will be given to the population.