LIVE UPDATES: Russia Supplied 8,500 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargoes to Ukraine - MoD

US Additional Security Assistance to Ukraine to Include Javelin Systems - Pentagon

"Today, the Biden Administration authorized an additional Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $100 million to meet an urgent Ukrainian need for additional Javelin anti-armor systems, which the United States has been providing to Ukraine and they have been using so effectively to defend their country. This is the sixth drawdown of equipment from Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," Kirby said.



"Combined with $300 million in military assistance announced by the Department April 1, this brings the total U.S. security assistance commitment to Ukraine to more than $2.4 billion since the beginning of the Biden Administration and more than $1.7 billion since the beginning of Russia’s premeditated and unprovoked invasion on February 24," he said.