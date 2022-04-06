https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kyle-rittenhouse-slams-biden-for-turning-blind-eye-to-son-hunters-dodgy-deals-1094533284.html

Kyle Rittenhouse Slams Biden for Turning 'Blind Eye' to Son Hunter's Dodgy Deals

Kyle Rittenhouse Slams Biden for Turning 'Blind Eye' to Son Hunter's Dodgy Deals

US President Joe Biden used video images of Kyle Rittenhouse in a 2020 election campaign video, accompanied by a voiceover denouncing 'white supremacists'. But... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T21:02+0000

2022-04-06T21:02+0000

2022-04-06T21:02+0000

kyle rittenhouse

joe biden

hunter biden

us

black lives matter

kenosha

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094533234_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f1d2d2d3407cfb0a6b4b8c9a49ee8d2.jpg

Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse has slammed President Joe Biden for defaming him while turning a "blind eye" to his son Hunter's suspect business deals and tax returns.The youth was acquitted in November 2021 of killing two men, wounding a third and attempting to shoot a fourth as he and other civilian volunteers guarded businesses in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha during rioting there in August 2020. Rittenhouse's legal team successfully argued that he was acting in self-defence. The riots followed Black Lives Matter protests over the shooting of black man Jacob Blake during an arrest, who was left paralysed.Biden used video images of Rittenhouse carrying a rifle during the riots in a 2020 election campaign video, accompanied by a voiceover denouncing "white supremacists", though all three of the men shot by Rittenhouse were white.Last week Rittenhouse told ex-president Donald Trump's former lawyer Jenna Ellis' podcast that he had sought conciliation with Biden, but the president had not even bothered to respond.

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/biden-wrote-reference-for-son-of-hunters-chinese-partner--but-wh-claims-they-never-discussed-deals-1094523941.html

us

kenosha

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

kyle rittenhouse, joe biden, hunter biden, us, black lives matter, kenosha