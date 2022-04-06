https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kremlin-says-there-are-no-grounds-for-real-default-in-russia-1094523802.html

Kremlin Says There Are No Grounds for Real Default in Russia

There are no grounds for a real default in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that it can only be...

The spokesman added that if the West continues blocking Russian eurobond payments in foreign currency, then Moscow will pay in rubles.Moscow has faced a wave of sanctions and economic pressure from the West since Russia launched a special military operation in February.After an initial drop, the Russian currency has been on a rebound. At the same time, Moscow announced that "unfriendly countries" will now have to pay for fuel in rubles, warning that a refusal to do so will be considered a breach of contract.

