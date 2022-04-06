https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kourtney-kardashian-ties-the-knot-with-travis-barker-in-las-vegas-1094516696.html
Kourtney Kardashian Ties the Knot With Travis Barker in Las Vegas
Fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep calm as the couple has tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, after attending the Grammys Awards. According to TMZ, the couple went to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. The newlyweds reportedly called the chapel at midnight and asked if the venue was open and if an Elvis Presley impersonator was present to officiate their wedding ceremony.Marty Frierson, the owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, confirmed their wedding to People and said the ceremony was attended by four people who were taking pictures and videos of the nuptials from their iPhones. Shortly before saying "I do", they attended a Grammys after-party at the restaurant Delilah LV, where the couple packed on some heavy PDA (public displays of affection). While this is Kardashian's first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Barker was previously married twice to Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and Shanna Moakler (2004-2008). He shares a son Landon and a daughter Alabama with Moakler.
After being friends for a long time, American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker started dating each other in December 2020 and made their relationship public in February 2021.
