https://sputniknews.com/20220406/kourtney-kardashian-ties-the-knot-with-travis-barker-in-las-vegas-1094516696.html

Kourtney Kardashian Ties the Knot With Travis Barker in Las Vegas

Kourtney Kardashian Ties the Knot With Travis Barker in Las Vegas

After being friends for a long time, American TV personality Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker started dating each other in December 2020 and made... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T06:22+0000

2022-04-06T06:22+0000

2022-04-06T06:22+0000

society

kardashians

kourtney kardashian

newlyweds

celebrity

celebrity gossip

marriage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106948/81/1069488173_0:159:2080:1328_1920x0_80_0_0_77275cdb255450df43598a88fb249738.jpg

Fans of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep calm as the couple has tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, after attending the Grammys Awards. According to TMZ, the couple went to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas at approximately 1:30 a.m. local time on Monday. The newlyweds reportedly called the chapel at midnight and asked if the venue was open and if an Elvis Presley impersonator was present to officiate their wedding ceremony.Marty Frierson, the owner of the One Love Wedding Chapel, confirmed their wedding to People and said the ceremony was attended by four people who were taking pictures and videos of the nuptials from their iPhones. Shortly before saying "I do", they attended a Grammys after-party at the restaurant Delilah LV, where the couple packed on some heavy PDA (public displays of affection). While this is Kardashian's first marriage, although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, Barker was previously married twice to Melissa Kennedy (2001-2002) and Shanna Moakler (2004-2008). He shares a son Landon and a daughter Alabama with Moakler.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, kardashians, kourtney kardashian, newlyweds, celebrity, celebrity gossip, marriage