Ivanka Trump Testifies Before US Capitol Riot Committee for 8 Hours - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, testified before the US House January 6 panel for around eight hours, NBC... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ivanka, who also served as a White House aide during the Trump administration, answered questions virtually on Tuesday, the report said, citing lawmakers.Last week, the committee interviewed Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, for more than six hours.On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results. The House committee in charge of the probe has interviewed several hundred people, requested White House records from the National Archives, and held several former Trump advisers in contempt.

