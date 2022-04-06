International
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/ivanka-trump-testifies-before-us-capitol-riot-committee-for-8-hours---reports-1094515547.html
Ivanka Trump Testifies Before US Capitol Riot Committee for 8 Hours - Reports
Ivanka Trump Testifies Before US Capitol Riot Committee for 8 Hours - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, testified before the US House January 6 panel for around eight hours, NBC... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T02:40+0000
2022-04-06T02:40+0000
us
ivanka trump
us house select committee
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_393:762:2679:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e218be1b4e84386d7b72cf3c3204e568.jpg
Ivanka, who also served as a White House aide during the Trump administration, answered questions virtually on Tuesday, the report said, citing lawmakers.Last week, the committee interviewed Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, for more than six hours.On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results. The House committee in charge of the probe has interviewed several hundred people, requested White House records from the National Archives, and held several former Trump advisers in contempt.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/14/1092401923_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0537179c242d6edab805731507bf524b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ivanka trump, us house select committee

Ivanka Trump Testifies Before US Capitol Riot Committee for 8 Hours - Reports

02:40 GMT 06.04.2022
© DREW ANGERERA view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A view of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening, January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
© DREW ANGERER
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, testified before the US House January 6 panel for around eight hours, NBC reported.
Ivanka, who also served as a White House aide during the Trump administration, answered questions virtually on Tuesday, the report said, citing lawmakers.
"She’s answering questions," Committee Chair Bennie Thompson said as quoted in the report. "Not in broad, chatty terms, but she’s answering questions."
Last week, the committee interviewed Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, for more than six hours.
On January 6, 2021 a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results. The House committee in charge of the probe has interviewed several hundred people, requested White House records from the National Archives, and held several former Trump advisers in contempt.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала