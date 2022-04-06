https://sputniknews.com/20220406/india-stands-firm-before-the-world-with-its-interests-without-any-fear-or-pressure-says-pm-modi-1094519704.html

'India Stands Firm Before the World With Its Interests Without Any Fear or Pressure', Says PM Modi

'India Stands Firm Before the World With Its Interests Without Any Fear or Pressure', Says PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party was formed in 1980 out of a coalition of the disbanded Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Janata Party. By 1984, the party had won only two... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T12:31+0000

2022-04-06T12:31+0000

2022-04-06T12:31+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

narendra modi

narendra modi

amit shah

politics

politics

politics

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094525216_0:0:3263:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_f436d3b6f6ae1fc2aa49e2a61d6983e5.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that when the entire world is divided into two rival factions, India is seen as a nation that can speak about humanity.Noting that the BJP's anniversary coincides with “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (Grand Celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence), the Prime Minister said it's a big occasion for taking inspiration, and as world affairs swiftly change, many new opportunities are becoming available for India.Praising the party, Modi said: “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Kutch to Kohima, the BJP is continuously working to strengthen the resolution of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat! (One India, Great India)”.Stating that each and every party worker is a representative of the country’s dream, the Prime Minister lauded their efforts for the victory in the recently held state assembly polls.As well as the recent triumphs in the local assembly elections, the BJP controls 301 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha (lower house) and 101 of the 245 seats in the Rajya Sabha (upper house), although with its allies it has 120 seats. The party also has 180 million members - roughly 13 percent of India's population - making it the largest political party in the country. Acknowledging the recent victories, Modi said: "The BJP returned to power with a 'double-engine' government in four states a few weeks ago. After three decades, the numbers of the party in the Rajya Sabha has exceeded the 100-mark."Referring to the main opposition party, Congress, he remarked that the BJP is dedicated to "Rashtra Bhakti (patriotism)" whereas its rivals only know "Parivar Bhakti (nepotism)".“Family parties have never allowed the youth of the country to progress. They have always been betrayed. We should be proud that today the BJP is the only party which is alerting the country to this problem,” Modi stated.Meanwhile, the BJP's national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, hoisted the party’s flag and paid tributes to founder president, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and political expert, Deendayal Upadhyaya. at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. He also inaugurated a blood donation camp.Addressing party workers, Nadda said that in the beginning there were only two representatives from the party in Parliament and the other parties used to deride it. But now, under Modi's leadership, "we have become the largest political party of the world".He said: “Our party has now formed two governments with a full majority at the Centre under the leadership of Modi. BJP is the only party to have touched the 100-mark in Rajya Sabha (parliament's upper house) since1988. Today, the BJP is in power in 12 states and is part of a coalition government in 18 states.”Sending greetings to party workers, senior BJP politician and federal Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi: “The BJP's 42-year-long journey has been one of national service, upliftment and reconstruction of the country.""Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the BJP has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people including the poor, the farmers, the downtrodden and the women of the country who have been ignored for the past seven decades,” the tweet added.Meanwhile, BJP workers across the country are celebrating the party’s anniversary in their respective states.In Uttar Pradesh, State Chief Yogi Adityanath hoisted the party flag at his headquarters.The BJP came out of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS), which was founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. Later it was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party.In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the "dual membership" of the party and the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and officially launched the BJP on 6 April 1980.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), narendra modi, narendra modi, amit shah, politics, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics