'I'm Pregnant': Joe Rogan Hits Back at Latest Fake Tweets Claiming He Has Died

Joe Rogan frequently finds himself in some sort of peculiar social media drama, whether he is getting "cancelled" over his controversial statements or weighing in on something himself. But now things appear to have reached a whole different level.
After Twitter "killed" Joe Rogan in a wave of fake posts reporting his "passing", the controversial podcast host debunked rumours in his own inimitable and witty way.
"I'm pregnant", Rogan wrote, attaching a screenshot of the report titled "UFOs left 'radiation burns' and 'unaccounted pregnancies', new Pentagon report claims".
His tweet comes shortly after Twitter saw a bunch of phony posts claiming that Rogan "died peacefully in his home" on Wednesday, with the podcaster's name quickly starting to trend. Those behind the hoax even crafted a false statement from Dana White, the president of UFC, which said that "the entire UFC family is devastated to hear of Joe Rogan’s passing."
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and we will make sure to continue his legacy. – Dana White," the fake statement read.
This is not the first time that the internet has "buried" Joe Rogan, with death hoaxes even inspiring
a series of memes and its own hashtag - #RIPJoeRogan. According to meme experts, bogus Joe Rogan death claims have been coming and going on social media since 2010.