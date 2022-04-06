International
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/im-pregnant-joe-rogan-hits-back-at-latest-fake-tweets-claiming-he-has-died-1094532350.html
'I'm Pregnant': Joe Rogan Hits Back at Latest Fake Tweets Claiming He Has Died
'I'm Pregnant': Joe Rogan Hits Back at Latest Fake Tweets Claiming He Has Died
Joe Rogan frequently finds himself in some sort of peculiar social media drama, whether he is getting "cancelled" over his controversial statements or weighing... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T18:49+0000
2022-04-06T18:49+0000
viral
joe rogan
twitter
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082933957_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f58bcff1642e6f2943df08390256464.jpg
After Twitter "killed" Joe Rogan in a wave of fake posts reporting his "passing", the controversial podcast host debunked rumours in his own inimitable and witty way."I'm pregnant", Rogan wrote, attaching a screenshot of the report titled "UFOs left 'radiation burns' and 'unaccounted pregnancies', new Pentagon report claims".His tweet comes shortly after Twitter saw a bunch of phony posts claiming that Rogan "died peacefully in his home" on Wednesday, with the podcaster's name quickly starting to trend. Those behind the hoax even crafted a false statement from Dana White, the president of UFC, which said that "the entire UFC family is devastated to hear of Joe Rogan’s passing."This is not the first time that the internet has "buried" Joe Rogan, with death hoaxes even inspiring a series of memes and its own hashtag - #RIPJoeRogan. According to meme experts, bogus Joe Rogan death claims have been coming and going on social media since 2010.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082933957_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3112af3cd8a4e30324502b8e85b298a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, joe rogan, twitter, death

'I'm Pregnant': Joe Rogan Hits Back at Latest Fake Tweets Claiming He Has Died

18:49 GMT 06.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DOUGLAS P. DEFELICEJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Announcer Joe Rogan reacts during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DOUGLAS P. DEFELICE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Joe Rogan frequently finds himself in some sort of peculiar social media drama, whether he is getting "cancelled" over his controversial statements or weighing in on something himself. But now things appear to have reached a whole different level.
After Twitter "killed" Joe Rogan in a wave of fake posts reporting his "passing", the controversial podcast host debunked rumours in his own inimitable and witty way.
"I'm pregnant", Rogan wrote, attaching a screenshot of the report titled "UFOs left 'radiation burns' and 'unaccounted pregnancies', new Pentagon report claims".
© Photo : Twitter / @joeroganScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @joerogan
His tweet comes shortly after Twitter saw a bunch of phony posts claiming that Rogan "died peacefully in his home" on Wednesday, with the podcaster's name quickly starting to trend. Those behind the hoax even crafted a false statement from Dana White, the president of UFC, which said that "the entire UFC family is devastated to hear of Joe Rogan’s passing."

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, and we will make sure to continue his legacy. – Dana White," the fake statement read.

This is not the first time that the internet has "buried" Joe Rogan, with death hoaxes even inspiring a series of memes and its own hashtag - #RIPJoeRogan. According to meme experts, bogus Joe Rogan death claims have been coming and going on social media since 2010.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала