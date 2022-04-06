https://sputniknews.com/20220406/greek-police-disperse-anti-nato-rally-in-thessaloniki-with-tear-gas---reports-1094534375.html
Greek Police Disperse Anti-NATO Rally in Thessaloniki With Tear Gas - Reports
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek police used tear gas in Thessaloniki to disperse a protest against the presence of NATO forces in the country, media reported on... 06.04.2022
According the Greek news portal pronews.gr, police detained 11 people, three of whom were released shortly after, and eight were arrested.Now a rally is taking place near the police department to demand the release of those arrested, the portal added.On April 3, the city of Thessaloniki hosted a pro-Russia rally organized by the Greek orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia."A day prior, workers of the Greek railway company TrainOSE refused to transport the US and NATO military armored vehicles from the port of Alexandroupolis to the Ukrainian border despite pressure from the company's management.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greek police used tear gas in Thessaloniki to disperse a protest against the presence of NATO forces in the country, media reported on Wednesday.
According the Greek news portal pronews.gr, police detained 11 people, three of whom were released shortly after, and eight were arrested.
Now a rally is taking place near the police department to demand the release of those arrested, the portal added.
On April 3, the city of Thessaloniki hosted a pro-Russia rally organized by the Greek orthodox club Holy Corps 2012, which called on the city residents to join "a patriot peaceful rally against Russophobia."
A day prior, workers of the Greek railway company TrainOSE refused to transport the US and NATO military armored vehicles from the port of Alexandroupolis to the Ukrainian border despite pressure from the company's management.