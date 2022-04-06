https://sputniknews.com/20220406/dc-police-union-vice-chair-accused-of-sexual-abuse-at-whole-foods-1094534192.html

DC Police Union Vice Chair Accused of Sexual Abuse at Whole Foods

DC Police Union Vice Chair Accused of Sexual Abuse at Whole Foods

Medger Webster Sr., the vice chair of the DC Police Union, has been placed on "noncontact status" after being accused of misdemeanor sexual abuse stemming from...

According to the DC police, who declined to provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation, Webster is being placed “in an assignment that does not require the exercise of police powers” and will not be permitted to interact with the public. Some of his powers as a law enforcement official are also being suspended according to The Washington Post.Misdemeanor sexual abuse is defined by the District of Columbia as “Whoever engages in a sexual act or sexual contact with another person and who should have knowledge or reason to know that the act was committed without that other person’s permission.” The crime carries a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.According to a tipster who spoke to a local Fox affiliate, Webster turned himself in on Monday, having committed the act twice at the same Whole Foods. A police report reportedly confirms that at least one incident did occur at the Whole Foods on Saturday.The revelation of the accusation comes days after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed her budget proposal that includes $30 million to hire 347 new police officers, with the goal of having 4,000 police officers patrolling the streets of DC in the next few years.The DC Union Police website still lists Webster as the organization’s vice chair but his photo has been removed.

