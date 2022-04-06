https://sputniknews.com/20220406/british-embassy-guard-accused-of-spying-for-russia-extradited-to-uk-1094531081.html
British Embassy Guard Accused of Spying for Russia Extradited to UK
A British man who worked as a guard at the UK embassy in Berlin has been extradited to face charges of spying for Russia.The Metropolitan Police said 57-year-old David Smith was flown to the the UK on Wednesday. He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.Smith was arrested by German police on August 10 last year in the city of Potsdam, just west of Berlin, on suspicion of working "for a foreign secret service". He had reportedly been under surveillance by British counter-intelligence agency MI5.He is accused of passing information to a person he believed was a representative of the Russian state.The UK Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division head Nick Price said Smith had been nine offences against the Official Secrets Act."He is accused of seven offences of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities," Price said."After reviewing the case and authorising charges, we obtained an extradition warrant and worked closely with our German counterparts in order to bring Mr Smith back to the UK."
A British man who worked as a guard at the UK embassy in Berlin
has been extradited to face charges of spying for Russia.
The Metropolitan Police said 57-year-old David Smith was flown to the the UK on Wednesday. He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Smith was arrested by German
police on August 10 last year in the city of Potsdam, just west of Berlin, on suspicion of working "for a foreign secret service". He had reportedly been under surveillance by British counter-intelligence agency MI5.
He is accused of passing information to a person he believed was a representative of the Russian state.
The UK Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division head Nick Price said Smith had been nine offences against the Official Secrets Act.
"He is accused of seven offences of collecting information with the intent of sending it to the Russian authorities, one of attempting communication and one of providing information to a person he believed was a member of the Russian authorities," Price said.
"After reviewing the case and authorising charges, we obtained an extradition warrant and worked closely with our German counterparts in order to bring Mr Smith back to the UK."