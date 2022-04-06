https://sputniknews.com/20220406/azerbaijani--armenian-presidents-instruct-ministries-to-start-peace-talks-preparation-1094536546.html

Azerbaijani & Armenian Presidents Instruct Ministries to Start Peace Talks Preparation

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, following a trilateral meeting in Brussels with European... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

"The prime minister of Armenia and the president of Azerbaijan instructed the foreign ministries to start preparatory work for peace talks between the two countries," it said."At the meeting, an agreement was reached in line with the Sochi agreement of November 26, 2021, to establish a bilateral commission on the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan by the end of April," according to the statement.Last week, Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to sign a peace treaty with Baku. Earlier in March, Baku presented Yerevan with five basic principles of normalization of bilateral relations, including mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, political independence of each other and mutual waiver of territorial claims. Azerbaijan also proposed that Armenia refrain from threats to security in interstate relations, delimit and demarcate the border, establish diplomatic relations, and open transport communications.Armenia supplemented the agenda with its own proposals and passed it on to the co-chairs of the Minsk Group of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).The decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia escalated in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020 and left thousands of casualties on both sides. A trilateral ceasefire declaration was mediated by Russia in November of that year and the sides agreed on the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.

