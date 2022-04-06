https://sputniknews.com/20220406/-shabby-channel-4-privatisation-plans-split-tories-1094519458.html

'Shabby' Channel 4 Privatisation Plans Split Tories

A rebellion is brewing inside the UK Conservative Party after senior Tory figures rounded on the government over its plans to privatise Channel 4, according to the British newspaper i.Chair of the Culture Committee Julian Knight, for his part, suggested that the decision to sell off Channel 4 could be ministers' revenge against the publicly-owned broadcaster for its unfriendly political coverage.He added that "undoubtedly, across much of the party – there is a feeling of payback time and the word privatisation tickles the ivories of many". According to the culture committee chair, "the money is irrelevant – equivalent to four days' national debt interest – so it must be used to support skills in creative sectors".She was partly echoed by ex-Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt who said he was "uneasy" about the move, adding that the channel "provides competition to the BBC on public service broadcasting, the kinds of programmes that are not commercially viable".The same tone was struck by Lord Tom McNally, a former leader of the Liberal Democrats. Referring to Channel 4, he told an Urgent Question event in the Lords that he wonders whether the government was "ashamed that this extraordinarily well-run company is being dealt with in this way?"This was shared by Damian Green, a former Conservative cabinet minister, who argued that "the sale of Channel 4 is politicians and civil servants thinking they know more about how to run a business than the people who run it". Green slammed the decision as "very unconservative", adding that "Mrs Thatcher, who created it, never made that mistake", in a nod to the former UK prime minister who founded the channel in 1982.UK Government Keen to Privatise Channel 4The critical remarks follow the government announcing on Monday that it will press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4, allegedly as part of reforms "to modernise and sustain the UK's public service broadcasting sector".The Independent cited an unnamed source as saying that "ministers have decided that, although C4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly changing and competitive media landscape".A spokesperson for the broadcaster said it was "disappointed" with the decision, but pledged it would "continue to engage" with the government on the process to "ensure that Channel 4 continues to play its unique part in Britain's creative ecology and national life".C4 is currently owned by the government and receives its funding from advertising. The channel's most popular shows include "The Great British Bake Off", "Gogglebox", "Hollyoaks", and "Big Fat Quiz".

