Zorro-Masked Elon Musk Goes on Sex Club Crawl in Berlin - Reports

After opening Tesla's new large factory on the outskirts of Berlin, billionaire Elon Musk decided to mark the occasion in a rather extravagant way. 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

It looks like someone had a fun weekend in Berlin: Elon Musk disguised himself as Zorro and went on a crawl in Berlin's fetish clubs, according to German media reports.Musk reportedly headed to the KitKat sex club, famous for its "swimwear, costumes, leather, latex, superheroes, lingerie" dress code. According to The Sun, the Tesla founder chose a Zorro mask as his outfit and was spotted despite trying to hide from observers.His party was slightly hampered by him being barred from entering the exclusive Berghain nightclub. Musk, however, hinted in a tweet that it was his decision to not enter the club.He did not say much himself about his Berlin adventures, only writing "Berlin rocks", and then dropping a bizarre follow-up tweet about the "peace" word."Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don't need to hear it. And those who don't care about peace? Well...", his tweet read.According to The Sun, after ditching Berghain, Musk headed to the "electro-inspired nightclub" Sisyphos after celebrating entrepreneur Adeo Ressi's birthday.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

