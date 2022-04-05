https://sputniknews.com/20220405/work-bh-britney-spears-claims-writing-therapeutic-book-about-her-past-but-deletes-post-later-1094484472.html

'Work B***h': Britney Spears Claims Writing 'Therapeutic' Book About Her Past But Deletes Post Later

Pop diva Britney Spears revealed in a now-deleted Instagram* post on Monday that she is working on a book about her experiences, detailing how "healing" and "therapeutic" yet tough the writing process has been.Spears did not provide any other information about the book, including a potential release date or confirmation on whether it had been taken up by a publisher.However, Spears ultimately left some followers stunned and with several questions after she chose to delete the book announcement without an explanation a few hours after the post went live.Following initial reports from February, the Monday development marks Spears’ first comments about authoring a book. She is reportedly expected to chronicle both her professional and personal lives in the book.Meanwhile, later in the shortlived post, Spears also mentioned Justin Timberlake, with whom she had a high-profile relationship, and who apologized to her and fellow pop icon Janet Jackson after he endured backlash following the release of “The New York Times presents Framing Britney Spears.”When comparing her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn, both of whom have written and published books, Spears used Timberlake as an example.Spears' book agreement was reported by the media shortly after her sister's memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” was released.Amid the promotion of her memoir, Spears and her younger sister got into a public fight, with Spears accusing her younger sister of making false accusations about her in interviews in order to sell copies of her book.Moreover, Lynne Spears co-wrote “Through The Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World” with Lorilee Craker in 2008, in which she reflected on her divorce from Jamie Spears and her daughters' rise to fame and glory.The memoir was released in September 2008, the same year that the “Baby One More Time” singer was placed under conservatorship.In the final part of the post, Spears went on to explain why she openly posts stories on her social media accounts and addressed her sister's book after reflecting on how and why she has "never felt heard" by her family.*Meta, Facebook are banned in Russia over extremist activities

