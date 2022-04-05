https://sputniknews.com/20220405/viral-video-allegedly-shows-ukrainian-national-police-tying-man-to-pole-with-plastic-wrap-1094506306.html

Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukrainian National Police Tying Man to Pole With Plastic Wrap

Scores of clips showing Ukrainians "hunting down" their own citizens and tying them to pole or trees before violently beating them up for allegedly looting... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

ukraine

russia

A video allegedly showing the Ukrainian National Police officers tying a man to a pole with plastic wrap has emerged online.Several people in camouflage are seen tying the man, who is not even trying to resist, to a pole in the street. At some point, the man appears to be screaming, while the swearing "officers" continue to wrap him in clingfilm.The reasoning the man is being tied to the pole is unknown. Although this is not the first incident of people being tied to a pole and "punished" in Ukraine, it seems to be the first time National Police officers have been involved. Several videos circulating on social media showed Ukrainians capturing and tying compatriots to poles as a "punishment" for alleged looting. Some of them were stripped naked, beaten and humiliated and left there in the freezing street for hours.

