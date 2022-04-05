https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-russian-crew-on-space-station-had-warm-personal--professional-ties-astronaut-vande-hei-says-1094506973.html

US-Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal & Professional Ties, Astronaut Vande Hei Says

US-Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal & Professional Ties, Astronaut Vande Hei Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The joint US and Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS) continued to enjoy warm personal friendships and smooth-running... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T16:49+0000

2022-04-05T16:49+0000

2022-04-05T16:49+0000

space

us

mark vande hei

astronaut

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094506948_0:49:2425:1413_1920x0_80_0_0_45432f201529cd3586c824d0921109a5.jpg

"My Russian crew mates [and I], we supported each other throughout everything," Vande Hei, a retired US Air Force colonel, said. "[They were] very good professionals, technically competent and wonderful human beings. I will always be happy I was in the space station with them."Vande Hei said he paid no attention to arguments about US-Russian future cooperation or disagreements on social media back on earth and took such comments as meant for a different audience.Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

space, us, mark vande hei, astronaut