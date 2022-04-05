International
BREAKING NEWS: West Tries to Sabotage Russia-Ukraine Talks With Bucha Hysteria, Lavrov Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-russian-crew-on-space-station-had-warm-personal--professional-ties-astronaut-vande-hei-says-1094506973.html
US-Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal & Professional Ties, Astronaut Vande Hei Says
US-Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal & Professional Ties, Astronaut Vande Hei Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The joint US and Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS) continued to enjoy warm personal friendships and smooth-running... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T16:49+0000
2022-04-05T16:49+0000
space
us
mark vande hei
astronaut
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094506948_0:49:2425:1413_1920x0_80_0_0_45432f201529cd3586c824d0921109a5.jpg
"My Russian crew mates [and I], we supported each other throughout everything," Vande Hei, a retired US Air Force colonel, said. "[They were] very good professionals, technically competent and wonderful human beings. I will always be happy I was in the space station with them."Vande Hei said he paid no attention to arguments about US-Russian future cooperation or disagreements on social media back on earth and took such comments as meant for a different audience.Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094506948_0:0:2425:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_ee016e85ac6267c02706633f143075b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, us, mark vande hei, astronaut

US-Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal & Professional Ties, Astronaut Vande Hei Says

16:49 GMT 05.04.2022
© REUTERS / BILL INGALLS/NASAThe International Space Station (ISS) crew member NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is seen outside the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after he landed with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan March 30, 2022
The International Space Station (ISS) crew member NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is seen outside the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft after he landed with Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan March 30, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
© REUTERS / BILL INGALLS/NASA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The joint US and Russian crew on the International Space Station (ISS) continued to enjoy warm personal friendships and smooth-running professional teamwork and cooperation throughout the unfolding Ukrainian conflict, returned astronaut Mark Vande Hei told a NASA press conference on Tuesday.
"My Russian crew mates [and I], we supported each other throughout everything," Vande Hei, a retired US Air Force colonel, said. "[They were] very good professionals, technically competent and wonderful human beings. I will always be happy I was in the space station with them."
Vande Hei said he paid no attention to arguments about US-Russian future cooperation or disagreements on social media back on earth and took such comments as meant for a different audience.
"I had full confidence in our cooperation," he said. "In every case, everyone was very supportive of each other. Being able to trust each is very crucial when you have a small number of people isolated. ... Our focus was on our mission together."
Vande Hei and his two Russian cosmonaut crew mates Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned to earth from the ISS on the Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-19 on March 30 landing safely in Kazakhstan.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала