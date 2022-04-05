https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-man-told-fbi-masturbating-in-front-of-woman-four-times-during-flight-was-kind-of-kinky---report-1094512488.html
US Man Told FBI Masturbating in Front of Woman Four Times During Flight Was ‘Kind of Kinky’ - Report
A man flying from Seattle, Washington, to Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week is accused of masturbating four times in front of a female passenger over the course of the flight, according to a criminal complaint filed in a federal court that was obtained by the Daily Beast
.
According to a deposition by an FBI special agent, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity started his lewd behavior not long after the Southwest Airlines plane left Seattle.
“Shortly after taking off, and while the aircraft was in the air, McGarity exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and began masturbating,” the deposition states.
A woman sitting next to him quickly took notice, and according to the officer, McGarity “advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates.” When she put her hands in the air and said “it really doesn’t matter,” McGarity reportedly missed the sarcasm and thought she was okay with him doing his thing.
“McGarity said he thought it was kind of kinky,” the officer noted.
According to the woman’s account, after masturbating about four times, McGarity fell asleep and she asked the staff if she could move to another seat on the aircraft, which she then did.
When the plane arrived at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport, McGarity was arrested by Phoenix Police. A Southwest Airlines official told the New York Post
they had “immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest.”
A similar incident happened on another Southwest flight in 2020, although that incident was reportedly not witnessed by passengers.
The FAA has recorded a marked increase in rowdy behavior by airline passengers in recent years, driven in part by new regulations about mask-wearing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2021, the FAA adopted a “zero tolerance” policy
toward unruly passenger behavior, dropping the warnings system in favor of immediate law enforcement action.
Despite ramping up punishments, the FAA recorded 5,981 reports
of unruly passengers last year, 4,290 of which were mask-related incidents. Wearing a mask is mandatory on all mass transit in the United States, including buses, trains, trams, and aircraft, as per an executive order
.