https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-man-told-fbi-masturbating-in-front-of-woman-four-times-during-flight-was-kind-of-kinky---report-1094512488.html

US Man Told FBI Masturbating in Front of Woman Four Times During Flight Was ‘Kind of Kinky’ - Report

US Man Told FBI Masturbating in Front of Woman Four Times During Flight Was ‘Kind of Kinky’ - Report

The US Federal Aviation Administration has revealed that 2021 was the worst year on record for unruly passengers on commercial aircraft, with more than 5,000... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T22:29+0000

2022-04-05T22:29+0000

2022-04-05T22:29+0000

federal aviation administration (faa)

southwest airlines

masturbation

arrest

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082454373_0:0:1600:900_1920x0_80_0_0_aea65ca8419618cdac9efb939cb439c3.jpg

A man flying from Seattle, Washington, to Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this week is accused of masturbating four times in front of a female passenger over the course of the flight, according to a criminal complaint filed in a federal court that was obtained by the Daily Beast.According to a deposition by an FBI special agent, Antonio Sherrodd McGarity started his lewd behavior not long after the Southwest Airlines plane left Seattle.A woman sitting next to him quickly took notice, and according to the officer, McGarity “advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates.” When she put her hands in the air and said “it really doesn’t matter,” McGarity reportedly missed the sarcasm and thought she was okay with him doing his thing.According to the woman’s account, after masturbating about four times, McGarity fell asleep and she asked the staff if she could move to another seat on the aircraft, which she then did.When the plane arrived at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport, McGarity was arrested by Phoenix Police. A Southwest Airlines official told the New York Post they had “immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest.”A similar incident happened on another Southwest flight in 2020, although that incident was reportedly not witnessed by passengers.Despite ramping up punishments, the FAA recorded 5,981 reports of unruly passengers last year, 4,290 of which were mask-related incidents. Wearing a mask is mandatory on all mass transit in the United States, including buses, trains, trams, and aircraft, as per an executive order.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

federal aviation administration (faa), southwest airlines, masturbation, arrest, us