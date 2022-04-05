https://sputniknews.com/20220405/us-admiral-cautions-allies-of-potential-armed-conflict-in-pacific-amid-solomon-china-security-pact-1094490102.html

US Admiral Cautions Allies of Potential Armed Conflict in Pacific Amid Solomon-China Security Pact

A top US admiral has assessed the security situation in the Pacific Ocean region as unpredictable and backed Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton's prediction of growing potential for an armed conflict in the region. Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, said that the security pact between the Solomon Islands and China is a concern for many Western countries in the Pacific.Admiral Paparo described AUKUS as a tangible sign of growing tensions in the region. Under the tripartite security pact AUKUS, Australia will receive support from the US and UK to enhance its military strength in the Indo-Pacific region.The chief of the world's biggest naval fleet underlined that the security pact between China and the Solomon Islands is a matter of concern "for all of our partners throughout the Western Pacific and notably, Australia, New Zealand".On Tuesday, Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced a $3.5 billion military upgrade for the Australian Defence Forces to remain prepared for any "potential of conflict" in the region.Meanwhile, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has assured Canberra of continuing its security ties even as a new pact with China comes into force. Australia and New Zealand urged Prime Minister Sogavare to look towards the Pacific family for the Solomon Islands' regional security.Sogavare, who decided to switch the country's ties from Taipei to Beijing in 2019, had made a veiled attack on Australia as he observed "discrimination" in security assistance during November's riots, which primarily targeted China-supported infrastructure and Chinese-origin people on the island.As per the proposed security pact, the Solomon Islands may request China to send police, armed police, military personnel, and other law enforcement and armed forces to maintain social order, protecting people's lives and property.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

