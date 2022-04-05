https://sputniknews.com/20220405/ukrainian-troops-blow-up-cistern-with-hydrochloric-acid-at-chemical-plant-in-lpr-republic-says-1094494314.html

Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Cistern With Hydrochloric Acid at Chemical Plant in LPR, Republic Says

Ukrainian Troops Blow Up Cistern With Hydrochloric Acid at Chemical Plant in LPR, Republic Says

The plant is among the leading chemical factories in Ukraine according to its website. It is so far unclear if the nearby area, including the cities of... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T09:29+0000

2022-04-05T09:29+0000

2022-04-05T10:08+0000

situation in ukraine

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Ukrainian armed forces have blown up a cistern purportedly containing hydrochloric acid at the "Zarya" chemical plant in the city of Rubezhnoye in the Lugansk region, a lieutenant colonel of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) forces has stated.According to the LPR servicemen, the detonation was planned to harm specific regions recently recaptured by the troops of the people's republic.The first videos, apparently from the site of the incident, have already appeared online, showing a pillar of orange smoke rising from the plant.It is unclear if any city near Rubezhnoye has been affected. There have yet not been any reports of residents being poisoned by the chemicals released by the blast at the plant.Despite initially being part of the originally declared LPR, Rubezhnoye had been under the control of Ukrainian forces since 2014 after Kiev launched a military campaign against the Donbass people's republics. LPR forces are currently working on clearing out Rubezhnoye and nearby settlements from the remaining Ukrainian forces as part of a broader effort to regain control over the declared borders of the republic.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

ukraine