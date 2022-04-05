https://sputniknews.com/20220405/ukrainian-militants-plan-to-kill-witnesses-to-their-crimes-in-mariupol---dpr-authorities-1094511380.html

Ukrainian Militants Plan to Kill Witnesses to Their Crimes in Mariupol - DPR Authorities

Ukrainian Militants Plan to Kill Witnesses to Their Crimes in Mariupol - DPR Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian militants from the Azov battalion were ordered to kill all potential witnesses to their crimes before leaving Mariupol, a... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T21:02+0000

2022-04-05T21:02+0000

2022-04-05T21:02+0000

mariupol

azov battalion

dpr

ukraine

crimes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/11/1093972530_0:0:2261:1271_1920x0_80_0_0_acb90412959b1ca08beda20150a49e99.jpg

"The Kiev regime is concerned that war crimes committed by the Azov nationalists in Mariupol would become public to the whole world… In connection with this, before leaving Mariupol, Ukrainian militants received an order from Kiev to destroy all potential witnesses who may testify to the crimes committed by Ukrainian punishers," the DPR representative said at a briefing.Earlier in the day, the DPR leader, Denis Pushilin, said that the clearing of Mariupol of Ukrainian nationalists continues.On February 24, Russia began a special operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russian-ambassador-advises-us-to-react-to-actions-of-ukrainian-nationalistic-battalions-1094489250.html

mariupol

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mariupol, azov battalion, dpr, ukraine, crimes