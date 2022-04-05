International
Turkish Ship 'Azburg' Under Dominica Flag on Fire in Mariupol Port, Heavy Smoke Detected, DPR Says
Turkish Ship 'Azburg' Under Dominica Flag on Fire in Mariupol Port, Heavy Smoke Detected, DPR Says
According to the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian nationalists will try to present the destruction of foreign ships in Mariupol as being... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
ukraine
vessel
fire
mariupol
The Turkish vessel "Azburg" sailing under the flag of Dominica and currently located in the port of Mariupol has caught fire, and heavy smoke can be seen on the ship, the people's militia of the DPR said on Tuesday.There are 12 Ukrainian citizens on board "Azburg", the militia said.According to DPR officials, the vessel was attacked by Ukrainian nationalists, who may try to present the aftermath of their attacks on foreign ships as a result of Russian troops' actions."Ukrainian nationalists who control the port of Mariupol, realising the proximity of their defeat, carry out the targeted destruction of infrastructure, as well as foreign ships located in it", the DPR militia said.The DPR officials also added that Kiev has been ignoring official requests about the evacuation of "six foreign ships, which, together with the crews, were purposefully blocked by nationalists by mining the port's waters even before the start of the special military operation".
ukraine
mariupol
10:27 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 05.04.2022)
According to the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian nationalists will try to present the destruction of foreign ships in Mariupol as being the result of attacks by Russian troops.
The Turkish vessel "Azburg" sailing under the flag of Dominica and currently located in the port of Mariupol has caught fire, and heavy smoke can be seen on the ship, the people's militia of the DPR said on Tuesday.
There are 12 Ukrainian citizens on board "Azburg", the militia said.
According to DPR officials, the vessel was attacked by Ukrainian nationalists, who may try to present the aftermath of their attacks on foreign ships as a result of Russian troops' actions.
"Ukrainian nationalists who control the port of Mariupol, realising the proximity of their defeat, carry out the targeted destruction of infrastructure, as well as foreign ships located in it", the DPR militia said.
The DPR officials also added that Kiev has been ignoring official requests about the evacuation of "six foreign ships, which, together with the crews, were purposefully blocked by nationalists by mining the port's waters even before the start of the special military operation".
"The [neo-Nazi battalion] Azov command, in cooperation with specialists from the 83rd Centre for Information and Psychological Operations of the Ukrainian armed forces, continue to create fakes aimed at accusing the military personnel of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic of participating in a special military operation of atrocities", the DPR militia statement read.
