https://sputniknews.com/20220405/turkish-ship-azburg-under-dominica-flag-on-fire-in-mariupol-port-heavy-smoke-detected-dpr-says-1094496295.html

Turkish Ship 'Azburg' Under Dominica Flag on Fire in Mariupol Port, Heavy Smoke Detected, DPR Says

Turkish Ship 'Azburg' Under Dominica Flag on Fire in Mariupol Port, Heavy Smoke Detected, DPR Says

According to the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian nationalists will try to present the destruction of foreign ships in Mariupol as being... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T10:27+0000

2022-04-05T10:27+0000

2022-04-05T10:48+0000

ukraine

vessel

fire

mariupol

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Turkish vessel "Azburg" sailing under the flag of Dominica and currently located in the port of Mariupol has caught fire, and heavy smoke can be seen on the ship, the people's militia of the DPR said on Tuesday.There are 12 Ukrainian citizens on board "Azburg", the militia said.According to DPR officials, the vessel was attacked by Ukrainian nationalists, who may try to present the aftermath of their attacks on foreign ships as a result of Russian troops' actions."Ukrainian nationalists who control the port of Mariupol, realising the proximity of their defeat, carry out the targeted destruction of infrastructure, as well as foreign ships located in it", the DPR militia said.The DPR officials also added that Kiev has been ignoring official requests about the evacuation of "six foreign ships, which, together with the crews, were purposefully blocked by nationalists by mining the port's waters even before the start of the special military operation".

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, vessel, fire, mariupol