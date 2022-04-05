https://sputniknews.com/20220405/trade-pact-with-india-could-lead-to-exploitation-of-indian-workers-australias-top-union-warns-1094502041.html

Trade Pact With India Could Lead to 'Exploitation' of Indian Workers, Australia's Top Union Warns

The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) would leave Indian workers “highly-vulnerable” to exploitation at the hands of their employers, a leading trade union warned on Tuesday.The interim trade pact was signed by Australia’s trade and investment minister Dan Tehan and his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal in a virtual format on Saturday, 2 April. The online ceremony was also witnessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Aussie counterpart Scott Morrison.Australia has also allowed an annual quota of 1,800 for Indian chefs and yoga teachers, who could stay in the country for four years with room for further visa extension.The pact allows around a 1,000 Indians to visit Australia annually on ‘Work and Holiday program’. Such a visa facility had already been in place in Australia for travellers from other nations, such as China, Japan and Israel among others. However, the extension of visa after the first year is conditional upon applicants fulfilling the criteria of working for at least three months at a farm or in the hospitality industry among other low-paid roles in the countryside.Further, New Delhi has also negotiated an extension of the post-study work visa to three years for its students who graduate from Australian institutions. This provision, however, applies for graduates of Science Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) or Information Technology (IT) fields.However, the provisions facilitating Indian workers’ access to the Australian job market are the ones which Australian labour unions say could be to the detriment of Indian workers.“Instead, it has increasingly become a pool of exploitable labour for big business, which lobbies the government to remove protections,” she remarked.The president of the ACTU, Michele O’Neil, responded to the deal by saying unions supported permanent migration. She said the visa system “should support workers with skills that we need moving to Australia long term”.The labour rights activist also called for an inclusion of a “labour rights’ chapter” in the pact, which she said could help in raising living standards for migrant workers.The reservations against the new pact came as Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal kicked off his three-day visit to Australia. A press release by the Indian government stated that Goyal would “take the ECTA to the people” in his engagements with Australian business leaders, students and members of the Indian diaspora during the visit.The signing of the pact comes a month ahead of the federal election, with Prime Minister Morrison’s government touting the benefits of the deal to its constituents.The Australian union movement also wields influence over the opposition Labor Party, which is yet to comment on the trade deal.

