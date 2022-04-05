https://sputniknews.com/20220405/several-reported-dead-as-train-collides-with-car-and-derails-in-hungary-1094490615.html
Several Reported Dead as Train Collides With Car and Derails in Hungary
Several Reported Dead as Train Collides With Car and Derails in Hungary
Local media reported, citing police, that several people were killed and more wounded in the collision, but the authorities did not provide any further details... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T06:42+0000
2022-04-05T06:42+0000
2022-04-05T07:13+0000
europe
hungary
train collision
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094490859_0:86:983:639_1920x0_80_0_0_ad2ad26fc5633036a76b6467a5e1aad0.png
A train collision occurred in the southern Hungarian city of Mindszent at a railway crossing on Déli Street, when a van drove onto the tracks, reports suggest. According to preliminary information, the train, en route from Szentes to Hodmezovasarhely, derailed and crashed into a ditch as a result of the collision.There were at least 22 passengers on the train, and at least ten of them were injured, Hungarian state railways noted in a statement.Police have since cordoned off the area of the crash, while emergency services and medics are currently working at the site.
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094490859_10:0:974:723_1920x0_80_0_0_fb7323ab5a93422c787f3c2251fb9702.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
europe, hungary, train collision
Several Reported Dead as Train Collides With Car and Derails in Hungary
06:42 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 07:13 GMT 05.04.2022)
Local media reported, citing police, that several people were killed and more wounded in the collision, but the authorities did not provide any further details on the victims.
A train collision occurred in the southern Hungarian city of Mindszent at a railway crossing on Déli Street, when a van drove onto the tracks, reports suggest. According to preliminary information, the train, en route from Szentes to Hodmezovasarhely, derailed and crashed into a ditch as a result of the collision.
There were at least 22 passengers on the train, and at least ten of them were injured, Hungarian state railways noted in a statement.
Police have since cordoned off the area of the crash, while emergency services and medics are currently working at the site.