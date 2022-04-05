https://sputniknews.com/20220405/sacramento-police-arrest-26-year-old-man-in-connection-to-weekend-mass-shooting-1094486477.html

Sacramento Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man in Connection to Weekend Mass Shooting

Sacramento Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man in Connection to Weekend Mass Shooting

Six people were killed and another 12 were injured on the streets of Sacramento on Saturday night after a shooting broke out at around 2 a.m. local time... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T02:05+0000

2022-04-05T02:05+0000

2022-04-05T02:05+0000

us

california

sacramento

shooting

mass shooting

suspect

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094486451_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f698c6cf66dec0188ba5c306f214b756.jpg

Sacramento police confirmed on Monday that authorities made their first arrest in connection to the weekend shooting that left six dead and a dozen others injured.Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed that authorities took into custody 26 year-old Dandrae Martin in connection to the Sunday shooting and charged him with assault with a firearm, as well as being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Martin was not arrested for homicide.“This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors prevents us from commenting about the specifics of the case. We will be reviewing the evidence provided to our office and making a determination of what, if any, charges are appropriate. If charges are filed, the complaint will be released to the public," she added.Sacramento Police Department SWAT members and detectives have served three search warrants in the area where the shooting took place. They are investigating footage from a police camera, and found more than 100 bullet casings among their recovered evidence. They also mention that at least three buildings and three cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting and recovered a stolen handgun.Police are requesting help from the public in their investigation efforts. Thus far they have received 100 video and photo files.Among the six people who were killed in Sacramento's deadliest mass shooting to date were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m local time, according to CNN.The community of Sacramento is devastated after what is being heralded as “yet another” mass shooting.State Attorney General Rob Bonta voiced frustration regarding the shooting saying: “Enough is enough. The sickening gun violence plaguing our communities must end.”Sunday’s deadly incident marks the second mass shooting in the city in just five weeks. On February 28, David Mora killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself during a supervised visitation while in a church. Mora used a homemade semi-automatic rifle, despite his restraining order, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/sacramento-shooting-police-chief-reveals-multiple-shooters-left-6-dead-12-injured-1094452303.html

california

sacramento

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us, california, sacramento, shooting, mass shooting, suspect, police