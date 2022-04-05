Sacramento Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Man in Connection to Weekend Mass Shooting
© REUTERS / FRED GREAVESA police vehicle is seen after an early-morning shooting in a stretch of the downtown near the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento, California, U.S. April 3, 2022.
Six people were killed and another 12 were injured on the streets of Sacramento on Saturday night after a shooting broke out at around 2 a.m. local time outside of a local area nightclub. Police are now appealing to anyone who has information on the shooting to come forward.
Sacramento police confirmed on Monday that authorities made their first arrest in connection to the weekend shooting that left six dead and a dozen others injured.
Police Chief Kathy Lester revealed that authorities took into custody 26 year-old Dandrae Martin in connection to the Sunday shooting and charged him with assault with a firearm, as well as being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Martin was not arrested for homicide.
“Right now that’s really all we’re able to share about him," she said. "As you know this is a complex investigation and we’re looking for multiple suspects and so we’re currently working to identify what his role was the night of the shooting."
“This is an ongoing investigation and we anticipate more arrests in this case. Our ethical obligations as prosecutors prevents us from commenting about the specifics of the case. We will be reviewing the evidence provided to our office and making a determination of what, if any, charges are appropriate. If charges are filed, the complaint will be released to the public," she added.
Sacramento Police Department SWAT members and detectives have served three search warrants in the area where the shooting took place. They are investigating footage from a police camera, and found more than 100 bullet casings among their recovered evidence. They also mention that at least three buildings and three cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting and recovered a stolen handgun.
Police are requesting help from the public in their investigation efforts. Thus far they have received 100 video and photo files.
Among the six people who were killed in Sacramento's deadliest mass shooting to date were Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21; and Devazia Turner, 29.
Martin is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m local time, according to CNN.
Police say 6 people have died and 10 injured following Sacramento Mass Shooting. #sacramentoshooting #news #streetmediahype pic.twitter.com/uhbkbjfG7S— Street Media Hype (@StreetMediaHype) April 3, 2022
The community of Sacramento is devastated after what is being heralded as “yet another” mass shooting.
“My son was a very vivacious young man,” Harris’ mother Pamela Harris told CBS Sacramento. She said her son smiled all the time and never bothered anyone. “And for this to happen, it’s crazy. And I’m just to the point right now (where) I don’t know what to do. I don’t even think this is real.”
State Attorney General Rob Bonta voiced frustration regarding the shooting saying: “Enough is enough. The sickening gun violence plaguing our communities must end.”
“There have been about as many mass shootings in America as days so far in 2022,” he added. “My office continues our work to get illegal guns off our streets, hold those responsible for gun violence accountable, and push for – and defend in court – common sense gun laws. This work is urgent. We must act now.”
Sunday’s deadly incident marks the second mass shooting in the city in just five weeks. On February 28, David Mora killed his three daughters, a chaperone and himself during a supervised visitation while in a church. Mora used a homemade semi-automatic rifle, despite his restraining order, which prohibited him from possessing a firearm.