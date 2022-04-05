https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russia-slams-kievs-bucha-provocation-1094482404.html

Russia Slams Kiev's Bucha Provocation

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump endorsing Sarah Palin for Congress, and... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia Rejects Accusations of Bucha Killings On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including former President Trump endorsing Sarah Palin for Congress, and Ukraine stopping the recruiting of foreign fighters.

GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukraine Lacks Evidence in Bucha, Ned Price, and The Information WarTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Impeachment for Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sarah Palin in CongressIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about battlefield footage, war crimes in Ukraine, and NATO. Scott discussed the lack of evidence against Russia in the Bucha provocation and the Department of Defense unable to corroborate evidence. Scott spoke about Russian intelligence and Azov battalion videos on social media.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about Biden's corruption, President Biden's energy policy, and voter fraud. Tyler talked about election reform and the push for paper ballots. Tyler spoke about the crisis in Ukraine and President Biden using the conflict to distract from his corruption.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

