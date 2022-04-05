https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russia-refutes-ukraines-allegations-of-mass-executions-in-bucha-1094484760.html

Russia Refutes Ukraine's Allegations of Mass Executions in Bucha

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing conflict inside Ukraine, Ukrainian... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing conflict inside Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards, and Jen Psaki's move from the White House to MSNBC

Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Political Commentator | US Navy veteranTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Writer | Author of the critically acclaimed book "The Stringer"Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator | Journalist | Former host of News Views Hughes on RT AmericaIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent accusations by the Ukrainian government that the Russian military carried out mass executions in the city of Bucha.In the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist and writer Ted Rall about the Grammy Awards. The hosts and Rall touched on Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards and the events that followed.In the last hour of the show, Scottie Nell Hughes joined Fault Lines to discuss Jen Psaki's move from the White House to MSNBC, where she will host her own program. This topic was followed by a discussion on the media coverage of the Ukraine crisis and the mainstream media's bias in the conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

