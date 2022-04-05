https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russia-refutes-ukraines-allegations-of-mass-executions-in-bucha-1094484760.html
Russia Refutes Ukraine's Allegations of Mass Executions in Bucha
Russia Refutes Ukraine's Allegations of Mass Executions in Bucha
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing conflict inside Ukraine, Ukrainian... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T10:11+0000
2022-04-05T10:11+0000
2022-04-05T10:11+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
grammy awards
jen psaki
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094484705_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5d0bda55445d32c4f30226a24d64b7c8.png
Russia refutes Ukraine's allegations of mass executions in Bucha
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing conflict inside Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards, and Jen Psaki's move from the White House to MSNBC
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Political Commentator | US Navy veteranTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Writer | Author of the critically acclaimed book "The Stringer"Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator | Journalist | Former host of News Views Hughes on RT AmericaIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent accusations by the Ukrainian government that the Russian military carried out mass executions in the city of Bucha.In the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist and writer Ted Rall about the Grammy Awards. The hosts and Rall touched on Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards and the events that followed.In the last hour of the show, Scottie Nell Hughes joined Fault Lines to discuss Jen Psaki's move from the White House to MSNBC, where she will host her own program. This topic was followed by a discussion on the media coverage of the Ukraine crisis and the mainstream media's bias in the conflict.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094484705_246:0:1179:700_1920x0_80_0_0_92977c2f2da7a774f87aaa04f70bc995.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, grammy awards, jen psaki, аудио, radio
Russia Refutes Ukraine's Allegations of Mass Executions in Bucha
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak discuss a number of topics, including the ongoing conflict inside Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards, and Jen Psaki's reported move from the White House to MSNBC
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Political Commentator | US Navy veteran
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Writer | Author of the critically acclaimed book "The Stringer"
Scottie Nell Hughes - Political commentator | Journalist | Former host of News Views Hughes on RT America
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent accusations by the Ukrainian government that the Russian military carried out mass executions in the city of Bucha.
In the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to political cartoonist and writer Ted Rall about the Grammy Awards. The hosts and Rall touched on Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky's speech at the Grammy Awards and the events that followed.
In the last hour of the show, Scottie Nell Hughes joined Fault Lines to discuss Jen Psaki's move from the White House to MSNBC, where she will host her own program. This topic was followed by a discussion on the media coverage of the Ukraine crisis and the mainstream media's bias in the conflict.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.