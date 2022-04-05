https://sputniknews.com/20220405/russia-demands-unsc-meeting-over-bucha-provocation-pakistan-reports-it-stopped-us-coup-attempt-1094484900.html

Russia Demands UNSC Meeting Over Bucha Provocation; Pakistan Reports It Stopped US Coup Attempt

Russia Demands UNSC Meeting Over Bucha Provocation; Pakistan Reports It Stopped US Coup Attempt

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says that the allegations of atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were a "production" which amounts to a staged... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T10:10+0000

2022-04-05T10:10+0000

2022-04-05T10:10+0000

radio sputnik

the critical hour

ukraine

solomon islands

yemen

saudi arabia

jcpoa

pakistan

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094484737_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7761eb5f9b426df1f6e8e04c17c159.png

Russia Demands UNSC Meeting Over Bucha Atrocity Claims; Pakistan Reports It Stopped US Coup Attempt Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the allegations of atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were a "production" which amounts to a staged provocation for Western media.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the allegations of Russian war crimes in Bucha. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that the allegations of atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were a "production" which amounts to a staged provocation for Western media.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss sanctions blowback. German grocery store chain Aldi has announced significant price increases as Europe prepares for painful economic blowback from the package of sanctions against Russia.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Pakistan. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan named US diplomat Donald Lu as the principal conspirator in an attempted coup of his government. Khan claims that no confidence vote against him was a contrivance authored by US State Department operatives.Chris Smalls, former Amazon employer and current Amazon Union Organizer, joins us to discuss Amazon unions. Amazon workers in New York have won a hard fought battle to organize a union. We examine the fight and what it means for future unionization projects in the US.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Yemen ceasefire. Saudi Arabia and Yemen have seemingly agreed to a 2 month ceasefire. Observers maintain cautious optimism as the first shipments of supplies are arriving in Yemen's main port.Dr. David Oualaalou, host of “Geopolitics In Conflict” Show on YT, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author of many books including Volatile State: Iran in the NuclearAge, veteran and former International security analyst in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss Iran. Iran announces that it is very close to an agreement for the US returning to the JCPOA. The terrorist designation of the Islamic Republic's Republican Guard corps seems to be the latest major hurdle.George Koo, journalist, social activist and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China's security pact with the Solomon Islands is causing great consternation within the US empire. Also, the new hawkish South Korean leader brings the Asian nation closer to US neocons and China is the empire's ultimate target in the Russia proxy war.Ajamu Baraka, former vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the issue of Neo-Nazis in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Nazi movement has been the world's collection point for white supremacist extremists and terrorists. Ajamu Baraka compares it to the US empire's use of jihadists in Afghanistan and projects a very dangerous outcome.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

solomon islands

yemen

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

radio sputnik, the critical hour, ukraine, solomon islands, yemen, saudi arabia, jcpoa, pakistan, coup, аудио, radio