Psaki: Biden and Obama Are ‘Real Friends, Not Just Washington Friends’

The White House has doubled down on the sanctity of former US President Barack Obama and sitting US President Joe Biden's friendship bracelets as the 44th...

Responding to a question about the relationship between Joe Biden, 79, and Barack Obama, 60, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki–who worked in both administrations–proclaimed that their relationship extends beyonds politics.“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” she said during a Monday news briefing.The two are set to meet for lunch on Tuesday, prior to Obama’s afternoon ACA event at the White House Rose Garden.This will be Obama’s first time back at the White House since he left office in early 2017.Later in the briefing, a reporter pushed back against Psaki’s assertion, probing why the two are just now meeting together at the White House, despite living “a few miles apart.”She added that their relationship is not one of “obligation,” and that the two have “developed a deep and close friendship through the course of their time serving together, and that has continued.”

