Pentagon File Says UFO Witnesses Suffered Burns, Brain Damage & 'Time Suspension'

Some of the more bizarre effects described in the US intelligence report included apparent abduction, unaccounted for pregnancy, sexual activity with aliens...

2022-04-05T21:34+0000

2022-04-05T21:34+0000

2022-04-05T21:34+0000

Those who witnessed UFO events have suffered bizarre effects — ranging from radiation burns to brain damage and “perceived time suspension”.That’s according to a 12-year-old report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency acquired by British tabloid newspaper The Sun through a freedom of information request.The 2010 file, entitled “Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues”, compiles reports of injuries to "human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems" — as it terms UFOs.The report describes the phenomena gleaned from 42 medical reports and 300 "unpublished" accounts of injuries.The report appears to give credence to claims of human encounters with aliens — or at least with technologies beyond current understanding.With typical military paranoia, the authors express fears that other forces could "reverse engineer" devices "from unknown provenance that may be a threat to United States interest."Intriguingly, the report also hints that far more information on paranormal activities is being kept secret by the powers that be. "Classified information exists that is highly pertinent to the subject of this study and only a small part of the classified literature has been released," it reads.Symptoms described include radiation burns to skin, hair loss, fever, nose bleeds and heart palpitations — all potentially signs of exposure to atomic radiation. But headaches, amnesia and nightmares are also described.Some of the stranger effects included "apparent abduction", "unaccounted for pregnancy", claimed sexual activity with extra-terrestrials, telepathic experiences, "perceived time loss" and even the subjects' belief they had been teleported from one place to another.

