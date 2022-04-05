https://sputniknews.com/20220405/pentagon-file-says-ufo-witnesses-suffered-burns-brain-damage--time-suspension-1094509494.html
Pentagon File Says UFO Witnesses Suffered Burns, Brain Damage & 'Time Suspension'
Pentagon File Says UFO Witnesses Suffered Burns, Brain Damage & 'Time Suspension'
Some of the more bizarre effects described in the US intelligence report included apparent abduction, unaccounted for pregnancy, sexual activity with aliens... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T21:34+0000
2022-04-05T21:34+0000
2022-04-05T21:34+0000
ufo
ufo sighting
us
pentagon
us department of defense (dod)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094509401_0:140:2365:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_4bbcb4feac5a32b3e8f2a19ec593582c.jpg
Those who witnessed UFO events have suffered bizarre effects — ranging from radiation burns to brain damage and “perceived time suspension”.That’s according to a 12-year-old report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency acquired by British tabloid newspaper The Sun through a freedom of information request.The 2010 file, entitled “Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues”, compiles reports of injuries to "human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems" — as it terms UFOs.The report describes the phenomena gleaned from 42 medical reports and 300 "unpublished" accounts of injuries.The report appears to give credence to claims of human encounters with aliens — or at least with technologies beyond current understanding.With typical military paranoia, the authors express fears that other forces could "reverse engineer" devices "from unknown provenance that may be a threat to United States interest."Intriguingly, the report also hints that far more information on paranormal activities is being kept secret by the powers that be. "Classified information exists that is highly pertinent to the subject of this study and only a small part of the classified literature has been released," it reads.Symptoms described include radiation burns to skin, hair loss, fever, nose bleeds and heart palpitations — all potentially signs of exposure to atomic radiation. But headaches, amnesia and nightmares are also described.Some of the stranger effects included "apparent abduction", "unaccounted for pregnancy", claimed sexual activity with extra-terrestrials, telepathic experiences, "perceived time loss" and even the subjects' belief they had been teleported from one place to another.
https://sputniknews.com/20220326/highly-redacted-version-of-2021-pentagon-report-on-ufos-reveals-new-details-on-phenomena-1094211617.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094509401_108:0:2255:1610_1920x0_80_0_0_9af080421b9734fe42fcfd9f679424a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
ufo, ufo sighting, us, pentagon, us department of defense (dod)
Pentagon File Says UFO Witnesses Suffered Burns, Brain Damage & 'Time Suspension'
Some of the more bizarre effects described in the US intelligence report included apparent abduction, unaccounted for pregnancy, sexual activity with aliens, telepathic experiences, 'perceived time loss' and even the subjects' belief they had been teleported from one place to another.
Those who witnessed UFO events
have suffered bizarre effects — ranging from radiation burns to brain damage and “perceived time suspension”.
That’s according to a 12-year-old report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency acquired by British tabloid newspaper The Sun
through a freedom of information request.
The 2010 file, entitled “Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues”, compiles reports of injuries to "human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems" — as it terms UFOs.
The report describes the phenomena gleaned from 42 medical reports and 300 "unpublished" accounts of injuries.
The report appears to give credence
to claims of human encounters with aliens — or at least with technologies beyond current understanding.
"Sufficient incidents/accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired, as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed, and opaque to full US understandings", it states. "The medical analyses, while not requiring the invention of an alternative biophysics, do indicate to use of (to us) unconventional and advanced energy systems."
With typical military paranoia, the authors express fears that other forces could "reverse engineer" devices "from unknown provenance that may be a threat to United States interest."
Intriguingly, the report also hints that far more information on paranormal activities is being kept secret
by the powers that be.
"Classified information exists that is highly pertinent to the subject of this study and only a small part of the classified literature has been released," it reads.
Symptoms described include radiation burns to skin, hair loss, fever, nose bleeds and heart palpitations — all potentially signs of exposure to atomic radiation. But headaches, amnesia and nightmares are also described.
Some of the stranger effects included "apparent abduction", "unaccounted for pregnancy", claimed sexual activity with extra-terrestrials, telepathic experiences, "perceived time loss" and even the subjects' belief they had been teleported from one place to another.