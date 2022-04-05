https://sputniknews.com/20220405/nato-is-de-facto-at-war-with-russia-but-is-using-ukraine-as-a-tool-us-scholar-says-1094507130.html

NATO is De Facto at War With Russia but is Using Ukraine as a Tool, US Scholar Says

NATO is De Facto at War With Russia but is Using Ukraine as a Tool, US Scholar Says

NATO allies will discuss increasing arms deliveries to Ukraine when the bloc's ministers of foreign affairs meet on 6 and 7 April, NATO secretary-general Jens... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T17:37+0000

2022-04-05T17:37+0000

2022-04-05T17:37+0000

situation in ukraine

us

russia

europe

world

opinion

nato

nato expansion

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101616/52/1016165202_0:118:2200:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_1d00d2833a8d3f8ff5bb78d5677d4659.jpg

"Everything about NATO is hypocritical," says Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus. "They declare they are a 'peace alliance' yet their history is nothing but war. Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and now Ukraine all reveal that NATO is in fact the pirate forces of corporate globalisation. NATO's job is to force submission to western corporate demands."NATO's Foreign Ministers meeting in Brussels this week will be focused on the Russian special operation launched on 24 February to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine. According to the alliance's official website, the summit will be joined by foreign ministers from Ukraine, Finland, Sweden, Georgia, and the European Union, and by NATO’s Asia-Pacific partners - Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Republic of Korea.Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the secretary-general stated: "Allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, air-defence systems and other equipment."Stoltenberg also mentioned Kiev's Bucha provocation: "We have all seen the horrific images of murdered civilians in Bucha and other places, controlled by the Russian military until a few days ago," he said, adding that "all the facts must be established." Previously, the Russian Defence Ministry debunked Kiev and mainstream media's "Bucha massacre" narrative showing that the incident was nothing but a gruesome false flag operation by the Ukrainian military and nationalists.According to international observers, the Bucha provocation could be aimed at increasing weaponry supplies to Ukraine, torpedo the ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Kiev and prolong the conflict. Immediately after the incident, Poland's President Andrzej Duda called for more weapons to be sent to Ukraine. For her part, British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, tweeted on 4 April: "We need to be tougher on Russia to ensure [Vladimir] Putin loses in Ukraine which means more weapons and more sanctions." The calls for increasing arms supplies are being made under the guise of "protecting democracy" in Ukraine.In mid-December 2021, Russia handed over draft security agreements which requested legal guarantees of NATO's non-expansion eastward and non-admission of Ukraine to the transatlantic alliance, among other matters. However, the US, the EU and NATO rejected core security provisions of the Russian drafts.What NATO does want is a protracted war, according to Gagnon: "NATO intends to create a 'festering sore' in Ukraine right along Russia's border," he says. "I'd not be at all surprised to see Poland sent into the war as well to help ensure this war widens."The transatlantic alliance has a clear motive for bolstering bellicose sentiment within its ranks, according to the expert. NATO and its powerful defence contractors are benefiting from continued arms shipments to Ukraine, he notes. At the same time, "the agenda of demonising Moscow and stoking up instability along Russia's borders is clearly a key NATO goal," Gagnon stresses.Gagnon believes that the Russo-Ukrainian conflict is, in reality, a conflict between Russia and NATO, with the latter brazenly using Ukraine "as a tool to take the heat and suffer the damage and losses.""This cynical ploy by the 'western alliance' reveals its deep hatred of true democracy and despite its howling concern about lost Ukrainian lives, in fact US-NATO does not for a minute care about any of the lives being lost on either side of this sad conflict," Gagnon says. "The US-NATO only wants power and control and is willing to burn any nation to the ground that stands in its way. We've witnessed this NATO 'modus operandi' repeatedly put into operation in recent years."

https://sputniknews.com/20220404/kievs-bucha-provocation-aimed-at-disrupting-peace-talks--prolonging-conflict-observers-say-1094478685.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/nazism-is-disease-texan-came-to-donbass-to-protect-people--tell-the-truth-about-8-year-long-war-1094369347.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, russia, europe, world, opinion, nato, nato expansion, special operation