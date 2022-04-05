https://sputniknews.com/20220405/listen-air-france-pilots-panic-as-plane-temporarily-loses-control-during-paris-airport-approach-1094513080.html

Listen: Air France Pilots Panic as Plane Temporarily Loses Control During Paris Airport Approach

Listen: Air France Pilots Panic as Plane Temporarily Loses Control During Paris Airport Approach

In May 2021, international carrier Air France and manufacturer Airbus were ordered by a Paris court to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in the 2009... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T23:19+0000

2022-04-05T23:19+0000

2022-04-05T23:19+0000

air france

charles de gaulle airport

crisis

france

airliner

boeing 777

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107659/12/1076591230_0:158:3360:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eab7ac73ce1905961f920867b8b5fe6.jpg

Panic gripped the pilots of an Air France Boeing 777 passenger aircraft on Tuesday as they were preparing to land in Paris, when suddenly they couldn’t control the aircraft during a critical moment.A recording of their communications with air traffic control at the airport that was obtained by Air Live captured the distress of the moment.The pilots can be heard breathing heavily as they struggle with the controls and try to keep the plane on course. When air traffic control inquires what’s going on, the pilot yells back “stop, stop!” and says he’ll call the controllers back.The tower controllers can be heard saying that they tracked the aircraft’s course deviation as it dipped to its port side - which also appeared on flight tracking websites.Air France confirmed the incident to the UK Daily Mail, saying the plane “aborted their landing sequence and performed a go-around due to a technical incident during the approach.”"The go-around is defined by the authorities, aircraft manufacturers and Air France as a normal procedure," they further noted. "The crews are trained and regularly instructed in these procedures, which are used by all airlines to guarantee the safety of flights and passengers, which is an absolute necessity for Air France."No one was injured in the incident.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

air france, charles de gaulle airport, crisis, france, airliner, boeing 777