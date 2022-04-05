https://sputniknews.com/20220405/kylian-mbappe-set-to-make-u-turn-over-signing-new-contract-with-psg-says-french-journalist-1094501670.html

Kylian Mbappe Set to Make U-Turn Over Signing New Contract With PSG, Says French Journalist

For the past year, Kylian Mbappe's transfer saga has undergone several twists and turns. However, the biggest surprise could still be under wraps. 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

Kylian Mbappe's confusing indecision over signing a new contract with his present employers, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is set to end soon with the World Cup winner agreeing to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, a noted French journalist has claimed.Daniel Riolo is no stranger to predicting transfers of major football stars around the world. Long before Lionel Messi joined the French outfit last summer, Riolo had claimed that the Argentine was on his way to sign a mega deal with the Paris-based club. "[PSG president Nasser] Al-Khelaifi's only interest is knowing what Kylian [Mbappe] will do," Riolo told French radio station RMC in a recent interview.Riolo's remarks come days after Mbappe himself said that he had nothing to hide when was asked about his future with the Ligue 1 table toppers. "I haven't made the decision, but there are new elements, a fair amount of factors to take into account," the 23-year-old French footballer, who scored a brace of goals in PSG's 5-1 demolition of Lorient on Sunday, said after the win.Despite Riolo's shocking claim, according to Spanish sports website Marca.com, Real Madrid remain confident about getting Mbappe to sign on the dotted live in the next two months.Should he join the 13-time Champions League winners ahead of the 2022-23 season, he will finally realise his long cherished dream of playing for Los Blancos.

