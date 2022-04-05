https://sputniknews.com/20220405/knife-wielding-assailant-attacks-visitors-to-mausoleum-in-mashhad-iran---reports-1094498548.html

Knife-Wielding Assailant Attacks Visitors to Mausoleum in Mashhad, Iran - Reports

Knife-Wielding Assailant Attacks Visitors to Mausoleum in Mashhad, Iran - Reports

Several people were reportedly injured in the course of the attack. The motives of the assailant remain unknown at the moment. 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T11:21+0000

2022-04-05T11:21+0000

2022-04-05T11:45+0000

iran

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094499290_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_379c21a72c2170d0cdfac9f68ef737e8.jpg

An unidentified person wielding a knife attacked two students of the seminary at the shrine and mausoleum of Imam Reza in the Iranian city of Mashhad, the Fars News Agency has reported.The attacker was quickly apprehended by the shrine's security service and arriving police, but the assailant still managed to injure two visitors to the mausoleum, the Tasnim News Agency said. They were taken to a local hospital, while the assailant was arrested.Mashhad Deputy Governor Mohsen Davari said the attack is currently under investigation, but said he had no details about the incident to share with the public at the moment. The motives of the attack so far remain unknown.

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

iran, asia & pacific