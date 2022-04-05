https://sputniknews.com/20220405/knife-wielding-assailant-attacks-visitors-to-mausoleum-in-mashhad-iran---reports-1094498548.html
Knife-Wielding Assailant Attacks Visitors to Mausoleum in Mashhad, Iran - Reports
11:21 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 11:45 GMT 05.04.2022)
An unidentified person wielding a knife attacked two students of the seminary at the shrine and mausoleum of Imam Reza in the Iranian city of Mashhad, the Fars News Agency has reported.
The attacker was quickly apprehended by the shrine's security service and arriving police, but the assailant still managed to injure two visitors to the mausoleum, the Tasnim News Agency said. They were taken to a local hospital, while the assailant was arrested.
Mashhad Deputy Governor Mohsen Davari said the attack is currently under investigation, but said he had no details about the incident to share with the public at the moment. The motives of the attack so far remain unknown.